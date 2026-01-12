Artificial Intelligence (AI) will continue to dominate boardroom conversations not just as an enabler, but as a disruptive force that reveals who has embraced disciplined adoption and who risks falling behind, according to a new CyberCube report.

Each year, CyberCube's experts analyze emerging trends across technology, threat intelligence, insurance market behaviour, and the broader regulatory environment. Their most recent output is a set of predictions for 2026 designed, not only to forecast what lies ahead, but to equip the industry with the insight required to navigate it with confidence.

Pascal Millaire, CEO of CyberCube, predicted that AI will reward the disciplined. "In 2026, I predict we'll see a period of AI disillusionment. The enthusiasm of boardrooms and conferences will meet the reality of legacy systems, data silos, and regulatory caution."

Bob Petrie, President CEO of Origami Risk, and CyberCube Board Member, reinforced this theme, predicting that AI will deliver much more radical efficiency gains in the claims handling process. "AI will reduce repetitive manual tasks and deliver relevant insights, while humans will make all the critical decisions in a claim. 2026 will transform the way claims shops operate, leading to better claims management and freeing up time for more high-value tasks."

At the same time, shifts in regulation, including age-restriction laws, may unintentionally undermine security and privacy for all users. Against this backdrop, insurers and reinsurers are demanding clearer, faster, more actionable insights especially in moments of crisis, when timely intelligence directly influences performance. Brokers, too, face a pivotal moment. The ability to achieve advisory-driven differentiation will increasingly hinge on digital scale, specialization, and quantification, as clients seek partners who can translate complexity into clarity.

A copy of CyberCube's Predictions report can be found here.

CyberCube will host its Cyber Predictions 2026 Webinar on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 4:00 PM GMT (11:00 AM ET). Register here to hear from guests Christopher Jones, CEO of the International Underwriting Association, John M. Huff, President and CEO, Association of Bermuda Insurers Reinsurers (ABIR), and Simon Edwards, Founder and CEO of SE Labs.

About CyberCube

CyberCube is the leading provider of software-as-a-service cyber risk analytics to quantify cyber risk in financial terms. CyberCube leverages data, analytics, artificial intelligence, and human resources to serve insurance institutions globally. The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec and has operated as a standalone company since 2018. With offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, London, and Tallinn, Estonia, the team is committed to helping organizations and society build resilience to cyber risk. For more information, please visit www.cybcube.com or email info@cybcube.com.

