Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
12.01.2026 10:06 Uhr
WEJOY PTE. LTD.; WePlay: WePlay Partners with Türk Egitim Dernegi (TED) to Support 86 Students in Pursuing Their Dreams

ISTANBUL, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WePlay, the flagship product of WEJOY PTE. LTD. (headquartered in Singapore), is a social entertainment platform beloved by young people in Turkey. WePlay has consistently prioritized corporate social responsibility as a core market strategy for its deep engagement in the Turkish market. Following multiple charitable initiatives including the "Turkish Youth Football Public Welfare Project" and "Love Donation for Leukemia Children in Turkey," WePlay once again partners with a local authoritative public welfare organization-Türk Egitim Dernegi (TED), Turkey's oldest and most influential educational nonprofit institution. Together, they will provide scholarships to 86 academically excellent students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds, helping them complete their education and pursue their life dreams.

WePlay Partners with Türk Egitim Dernegi (TED) to Support 86 Students in Pursuing Their Dreams

This collaboration with TED is just the beginning. WePlay plans to further expand educational public welfare projects in Turkey by:

  • Exploring new models combining "social gaming + educational charity," allowing platform users to participate in public welfare initiatives;
  • Partnering with more local educational institutions to support the growth of young people in different regions and communities;
  • Integrating corporate social responsibility into product innovation, making "technology for good" part of the platform's DNA.

As TED believes-education changes lives, and WePlay is taking action to change the futures of millions of students.

About WePlay

WePlay is a social entertainment platform for young people worldwide, combining games, voice rooms, and party interactions. As one of the most popular social entertainment platforms in the Turkey region, WePlay strives to create a low-threshold, highly interactive online social experience. The platform has topped app store charts in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Asia-Pacific regions, becoming the preferred social entertainment choice for millions of users.

About WEJOY PTE. LTD.

WEJOY PTE. LTD. is an internet enterprise headquartered in Singapore, established on October 23, 2020. As a company combining global vision with innovative spirit, WeJoy is dedicated to expanding development in global social and gaming businesses. WeJoy focuses on developing and operating social board games and casual games, with particular emphasis on creating innovative and engaging gaming experiences to connect global players. Currently, WeJoy is actively exploring international markets and will continue to deepen international operations in the future, striving to play an important role on the global stage.

Media Contact

Company: WEJOY PTE. LTD.
Contact: Bryant
Email: bryant@wejoysg.com
WePlay Website: weplayapp.com
WeJoy Website: wejoyhub.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857283/WePlay_Partners_T_rk_E_itim_Derne_i__TED__Support_86_Students_Pursuing.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/weplay-partners-with-turk-eitim-dernei-ted-to-support-86-students-in-pursuing-their-dreams-302656213.html

