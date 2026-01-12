ATFX Connect Releases Q1 2026 Institutional Edge Exploring FX Volatility and US Dollar Trends

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX Connect has released the Q1 2026 edition of Institutional Edge, its institutional insights publication, examining the forces shaping global markets as investors enter a year defined by heightened volatility, policy divergence, and shifting currency dynamics. The edition is designed to support institutional decision-making by translating complex macro developments into practical considerations for risk management, positioning, and execution.

What Institutional Investors Can Gain from This Edition

The latest edition of Institutional Edge provides institutional clients with:

Actionable insights and clear frameworks to navigate FX volatility and currency risk

Strategic guidance on managing the US dollar's growing influence across asset classes

Expert analysis covering equities, FX pairs, precious metals, and energy markets

Building on these benefits, the publication opens with a Global Market Outlook that highlights key macro risks, including debt sustainability, trade friction, and currency realignment. It offers practical guidance on managing exposure and execution quality in an environment where the US dollar remains a major driver of volatility.

Commenting on the macro environment shaping markets in Q1 2026, Professor Trevor Williams, Consultant Economist at ATFX Connect, said:

"As we enter Q1 2026, global growth is expected to hover around 3%, but challenges remain. Advanced economies are slowing, long-term yields are stubbornly high, and global debt levels continue to rise. With exchange rate volatility and trade frictions adding to the uncertainty, the key question is-how will investors balance easing policies, debt management, and shifting currencies in the months ahead?"

The edition also features expert insights across major asset classes, covering US and European stock indices, key FX pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD, precious metals like gold & silver, and energy markets with crude oil. These insights combine macroeconomic context with technical and tactical perspectives relevant to professional investors. Institutional Edge reflects ATFX Connect's commitment to delivering timely, institutional-grade market solutions through multi-asset prime brokerage and Prime of Prime services, supporting clients navigating fast-changing global markets.

This Q1 2026 edition of Institutional Edge is now available to institutional and professional investors worldwide via the ATFX Connect website: ATFX Connect Institutional Edge Q1 2026.

About ATFX Connect

ATFX Connect is a trading name of AT Global Markets (UK) Limited (authorised and regulated by the FCA), AT Global Markets (Australia) Pty Limited (authorised and regulated by ASIC), and AT Global Financial Services (HK) Limited (authorised and regulated by the SFC). Connect is the Institutional arm of the wider ATFX Group.

ATFX Connect offers Institutional and Professional traders an extensive range of services for both Agency PB and Margin accounts, provides bespoke aggregated liquidity in Spot FX, NDFs, indices, Commodities and Precious metals to a wide range of institutional clients from hedge funds, Tier 1 and regional banks, high net worth investors, asset managers, family offices and other brokers.

ATFX Connect's liquidity pool is constructed from Tier 1 banks and non-bank providers that it has partnered with, trading in both sweepable and full amount forms.

Agency PB Clients can connect via direct FIX API, external technology solutions or via our own trading platform. For margin clients, ATFX Connect provides market access via the group's MT4/MT5 platform and provides a bridge solution for those who wish to connect via FIX API. ?

For further information on ATFX Connect, please visit ATFX Connect website https://www.atfxconnect.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atfx-connect-releases-q1-2026-institutional-edge-exploring-fx-volatility-and-us-dollar-trends-302658334.html