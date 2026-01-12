Wulff: Inside information: Wulff renews its Products for Work Environments organization in Finland

12.1.2026 11:00:00 EET | Wulff-Yhtiöt Oyj | Inside information

Wulff initiates change negotiations within its Products for Work Environments business in Finland as part of its strategic renewal. The objective of the personnel arrangements is to improve the efficiency of the company's own operations and to enable greater impact and service capability in customer interactions. The reorganization supports Wulff's sustainable growth and Wulff Group's objective to double its net sales by 2030.

As part of the restructuring, Wulff will initiate change negotiations, affecting 34 employees. The estimated reduction need is up to nine (9) employees. The company estimates that these measures will have a positive annual impact of approximately EUR 0.6 million on the company's profitability.

WULFF GROUP PLC'S CEO ELINA RAHKONEN:

"The market for traditional workplace products has been undergoing change for a long time. While we have maintained our position relative to the market, we must use our resources - both people and capital - as effectively as possible. Our investments must be directed even more clearly toward customer interactions, the use of digital solutions, sustainability, and the continuous development of products and services."

What Wulff?

Worklife services ranging from staff leasing solutions to consulting and accounting services, products for work environments to workplace, remote and mobile work, as well as exhibitions, event services, and commercial interior design. We deliver also Canon printing and document management services. Founded in 1890, Wulff operates, in addition to Finland, in Sweden, Norway and Denmark. The company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and its net sales in 2024 were EUR 102.8 million. Focusing on sustainable products, services, and operations, Wulff aims for profitable growth and net sales of EUR 230 million in 2030.