Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet and casino games provider Galaxsys join forces

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading online gaming platform NetBet has added another top casino games provider to its repertoire in Galaxsys. Some of the best titles in Galaxsys' extensive library will be available to users in various different NetBet markets, including the UK.

This latest move from NetBet ties in perfectly with their goal to retain a strong position within the iGaming market, continually providing users with new titles from different providers.

Galaxsys has developed a positive reputation within the industry by designing and creating a wide range of online casino games, from traditional slots to crash games, plinko and much more.

NetBet users will have access to some of the best titles within Galaxsys' catalogue, including hugely popular games such as Maestro, Rocketon and Crasher.

Claudia Georgevici, NetBet PR manager, said: "This deal with Galaxsys helps strengthen our position in multiple markets. The games developed by Galaxsys are exciting and innovative, always grabbing the attention of users in what is a very competitive space. So, this just adds yet another string to our bow. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Galaxsys."



Teni Grigoryan, Chief Sales and Partner Management Officer at Galaxsys, added: "This partnership ensures that even more players can experience the fast, exciting gameplay Galaxsys is recognized for. NetBet's wide audience and strong market presence make it an ideal partner for us as we continue to expand our portfolio globally."

Gil Soffer, Chief Commercial Officer at Digitain Malta, added: "Entering additional regulated markets such as the UK marks another important milestone in Digitain Group's mission to deliver trusted, high-quality products and services to our partners."