Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.01.2026 10:36 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BrowserStack Announces $125 Million ESOP and Share Buyback Program, Creating Wealth for Over 500 Employees

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrowserStack, the world's leading software testing platform, today announced an ESOP and share buyback program of $125 million for its employees and early investors. The program will benefit over 500 current and former employees, along with early investors. This marks the company's third buyback and is one of the largest ESOP buybacks in the Indian startup ecosystem.

BrowserStack Announces ESOP and Share Buyback Worth $125M

With this transaction, BrowserStack's cumulative buyback value reaches over $275 million across three programs. The company's healthy profit generation has enabled it to fund this buyback entirely through internal accruals, consistently creating wealth for the stakeholders who have been integral to its growth.

"We started in a small coffee shop with a simple idea, and the people who joined us early on are the reason we are here today," said Ritesh Arora, Co-founder and CEO of BrowserStack. "Seeing our team members build their lives and futures alongside the company is the most rewarding part of building together. As we scale AI-driven innovation, we want our team to feel the same ownership and pride that Nakul and I do every single day."

The buyback coincides with BrowserStack's evolution from a testing infrastructure to a comprehensive End-to-End (E2E) testing platform. The company has expanded its portfolio from five to 21 products, building a unified stack that covers the entire testing lifecycle-from functional, accessibility, and visual testing to test management and debugging.

The company is leveraging these profits not only to reward stakeholders but to fuel aggressive growth. BrowserStack is actively scouting to acquire developer tool startups, using its strong cash flows to consolidate the market following recent acquisitions like Requestly and Bird Eats Bug.

The buyback program will roll out in the coming weeks, with participants receiving details directly from the company.

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform, powered by AI to help developers and QA teams deliver quality software at speed. Trusted by over 50,000 teams, including Amazon, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, BrowserStack powers more than three million tests every day across 21 global data centers. The platform gives teams instant access to over 30,000 real devices and browsers.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com.

Media Contact
Press Relations Team
press@browserstack.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859179/ESOP_Share_Buyback_BrowserStack.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490455/BrowserStack_Logo.jpg

BrowserStack Logo (PRNewsfoto/BrowserStack)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/browserstack-announces-125-million-esop-and-share-buyback-program-creating-wealth-for-over-500-employees-302658350.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.