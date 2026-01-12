BrowserStack Announces $125 Million ESOP and Share Buyback Program, Creating Wealth for Over 500 Employees

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrowserStack , the world's leading software testing platform, today announced an ESOP and share buyback program of $125 million for its employees and early investors. The program will benefit over 500 current and former employees, along with early investors. This marks the company's third buyback and is one of the largest ESOP buybacks in the Indian startup ecosystem.

With this transaction, BrowserStack's cumulative buyback value reaches over $275 million across three programs. The company's healthy profit generation has enabled it to fund this buyback entirely through internal accruals, consistently creating wealth for the stakeholders who have been integral to its growth.

"We started in a small coffee shop with a simple idea, and the people who joined us early on are the reason we are here today," said Ritesh Arora, Co-founder and CEO of BrowserStack. "Seeing our team members build their lives and futures alongside the company is the most rewarding part of building together. As we scale AI-driven innovation, we want our team to feel the same ownership and pride that Nakul and I do every single day."

The buyback coincides with BrowserStack's evolution from a testing infrastructure to a comprehensive End-to-End (E2E) testing platform. The company has expanded its portfolio from five to 21 products, building a unified stack that covers the entire testing lifecycle-from functional, accessibility, and visual testing to test management and debugging.

The company is leveraging these profits not only to reward stakeholders but to fuel aggressive growth. BrowserStack is actively scouting to acquire developer tool startups, using its strong cash flows to consolidate the market following recent acquisitions like Requestly and Bird Eats Bug.

The buyback program will roll out in the coming weeks, with participants receiving details directly from the company.

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform, powered by AI to help developers and QA teams deliver quality software at speed. Trusted by over 50,000 teams, including Amazon, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, BrowserStack powers more than three million tests every day across 21 global data centers. The platform gives teams instant access to over 30,000 real devices and browsers.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com .

Media Contact

Press Relations Team

press@browserstack.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859179/ESOP_Share_Buyback_BrowserStack.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490455/BrowserStack_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/browserstack-announces-125-million-esop-and-share-buyback-program-creating-wealth-for-over-500-employees-302658350.html