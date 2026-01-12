Anzeige
Montag, 12.01.2026
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
12.01.2026 10:36 Uhr
Medius Obtains Final Certification as an Approved Platform under the French Electronic Invoicing Reform

PARIS, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leader in AP automation and spend management automation, announces that it has obtained final certification as an Approved Platform issued by the French General Directorate of Public Finances (DGFiP), as part of France's mandatory electronic invoicing reform.

This certification confirms Medius' ability to support mid-sized and large companies in achieving compliance with the reform, covering both invoice issuance and receipt, e-reporting, and secure transmission of fiscal data. While attention naturally focuses on customer and supplier invoices, expense reports are also included, as they are considered official accounting documents. As a leader in automating accounts payable and expense management, Medius handles incoming and outgoing invoices and also integrates expense report use cases defined by the reform.

Medius also becomes a certified participant in the decentralized Continuous Transaction Controls (CTC) model, known as the '5-corner' model, adopted by France. This next-generation, interoperable-by-design model relies on exchanges conducted via Approved Platforms (PA) and the continuous transmission of fiscal data to the government through the Public Invoicing Portal (PPF). It is characterized by the separation of business flows (invoices, payments, orders) circulating between companies via Approved Platforms, and fiscal flows (VAT, amounts, dates) transmitted separately to the authorities. This setup aims to help the government better control taxes while enabling companies to further automate and optimize their financial processes.

Compatible with the upcoming European ViDA regulation (VAT in the Digital Age), the French model lays the foundation for a sustainable fiscal ecosystem and prepares the ground for the industrial-scale deployment of AI in Finance.

With this certification, Medius confirms its key role in the French electronic invoicing reform and supports companies in the digital transformation of Finance by combining tax compliance, Procure-to-Pay and expense report automation, and AI for greater efficiency, transparency, and reliability.

Contact:

For more information, please contact: Dan Bird at Fight or Flight, dan.bird@fightorflight.com / Medius@fightorflight.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medius/r/medius-obtains-final-certification-as-an-approved-platform-under-the-french-electronic-invoicing-ref,c4290657

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medius-obtains-final-certification-as-an-approved-platform-under-the-french-electronic-invoicing-reform-302658352.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
