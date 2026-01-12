Expanded offering provides high-resolution structural insights to support antibody discovery and biologic design

FairJourney Bio (FJBio), a leading global provider of antibody discovery and development services, today announced the expansion of its portfolio with the launch of state-of-the-art cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) services, supported through the Company's advanced laboratories in San Diego, CA.

This strategic addition strengthens FJBio's position as a trusted partner for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide by providing accessible, high-resolution structural insights that accelerate antibody discovery, selection, and design. By combining cutting-edge technology with FJBio's team of expert scientists, the service offering ensures partners gain access to top-quality data and receive comprehensive guidance throughout the discovery and development process.

Benefitting from industry-leading, high-throughput cryo-EM capabilities, utilizing two state-of-the-art ThermoFisher Titan Krios 5 systems, the cryo-EM services enable rapid and scalable analysis, with models delivered within 2-3 weeks from sample delivery. The offering supports both intermediate- and high-resolution validation of proteins, protein-protein, and protein-ligand complexes, producing high-quality and highly interpretable protein structures to inform confident decision-making.

Tailored specifically for antibody discovery, the cryo-EM services deliver value across the R&D value chain, supporting programs from early evaluation through to advanced optimization:

Evaluation: Early structural insights into epitope diversity of immune libraries

Discovery: cryo-EM-based hit discovery supported by sequence-from-structure workflows

Selection: Structure-informed insights into therapeutic binding modes to guide lead selection

Control: Computational protein design campaigns and development of next-generation synthetic libraries

Dr. Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of FairJourney Bio, commented: "Cryo-EM enables unique and powerful insights into molecular structures and interactions at an atomic level. Adding structure-based information from real-world images is a paradigm shift that allows researchers to de-risk their R&D projects along the entire value chain. The improved resolution removes guesswork at critical junctures in the R&D process and thus serves to both accelerate discovery projects as well as improving their success rates. FJBio's cryo-EM platform with a dedicated team of experts is unmatched in terms of speed, scale and quality."

"With the addition of cryo-EM services, supported by our high-end San Diego labs, we can provide our partners with the structural precision and expert support needed to accelerate the development of next-generation therapies," said Dr. Christopher Arthur, CSO Structural Biology, FairJourney Bio.

For more information, visit: https://fjbio.com/fjb-cryo-em

