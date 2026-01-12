Solar farms in New South Wales led the way for Australia's utility-scale PV energy output in December 2025, generating 1,052 GWh of renewable electricity.From pv magazine Australia The latest data from Rystad Energy shows that Australia's large-scale solar and wind assets generated a total of 5,420 GWh of clean energy in December 2025, up 19% from the 4,551 GWh generated in the same month a year earlier. Rystad Senior Analyst David Dixon said New South Wales (NSW) clean energy assets led the pack, generating a total of 1,678 GWh of renewable electricity, with 1,052 GWh from utility PV and 626 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...