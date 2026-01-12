Abu Dhabi-based developer Masdar has signed its first power purchase agreement in Angola, covering a 150 MW solar site that marks the first phase of a 500 MW multi-site project.Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co. (Masdar) has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 150 MW solar project in Angola. The PPA, signed with Angola's state-owned transmission company Rede Nacional de Transporte de Electricidade (RNT-EP) acting as the offtaker, is the company's first in the African nation. The agreement covers the Quipungo solar project, to be located in the Huila province in southern Angola. It represents ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...