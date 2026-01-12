Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.01.2026 11:06 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Windrose Consulting Group Expands Greater China and APAC Expertise with Acquisition of Zenith Access Network

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Windrose Consulting Group, today announced the acquisition of Zenith Access Network, a market access consultancy with expertise across Greater China and emerging Asia-Pacific markets.

Windrose Consulting Group Logo

Founded in 2016, Zenith Access Network has supported more than 180 engagements with life science companies. As part of the deal, Shuang Wen, Founding Director of Zenith Access Network, will assume the role of Head of APAC at Windrose Consulting Group. She brings extensive market access experience and strategic insight together with a multi-stakeholder network of public and private payers, HTA reviewers, clinical KOLs, hospital administrators, procurement leaders, regulators, and patient advocacy group representatives across markets such as Greater China, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore.

Shuang Wen commented:

"Windrose is widely recognized for its excellence in delivering global strategic support to life science companies. We have worked together for many years, and I have always been impressed by their teams' strategic mindset and attention to detail. By combining our deep knowledge of Greater China and APAC markets with Windrose's global expertise, we can provide even greater value to clients. I am excited to join the team and collaborate on projects that will advance patient access worldwide."

Matthew Storer, Managing Partner of Windrose Consulting Group, added:

"Zenith Access Network is the ideal partner to enhance our expertise and strengthen our ability to serve clients navigating the complex market access environments in Greater China and across APAC. We have had many years of successful collaboration and are delighted to welcome Shuang to the Windrose team!"

About Zenith Access Network

Founded in 2016, Zenith Access Network has built a strong track record in market access and reimbursement consulting across China and emerging APAC markets. Its capabilities span market and stakeholder landscaping, pricing research and strategy, access and reimbursement assessments, patient access scheme design, payer engagement, and advisory board facilitation. Zenith Access Network has delivered Pricing and Market Access solutions across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, cardiovascular disease, neurology, endocrinology, infectious diseases, rare diseases, and ophthalmology. To learn more, visit zenith-access.com.

About Windrose Consulting Group

Founded in 2015, Windrose Consulting Group is a privately-held global strategy consulting firm focused on product and portfolio planning, value, pricing and market access for life science companies. We have worked on over 1,000 products spanning 70 disease areas, across 90 countries. We have offices in the US, the UK and Switzerland. To learn more, visit windrosecg.com.

Contact:

Matthew Storer

Managing Partner, Windrose Consulting Group

info@windrosecg.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2858340/Windrose_Consulting_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/windrose-consulting-group-expands-greater-china-and-apac-expertise-with-acquisition-of-zenith-access-network-302657460.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.