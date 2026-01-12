Anzeige
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
12.01.2026 11:12 Uhr
FIRAS BIN FATIK SPC and MAADFAM Entertainment Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop Projects Aligned with Oman Vision 2040 and CEPA Objectives

MUSCAT, Oman, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FIRAS BIN FATIK SPC, in partnership with MAADFAM Entertainment Private Limited (MEPL), has announced plans for two large-scale development initiatives aligned with Oman Vision 2040 and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The initiatives aim to strengthen education infrastructure, expand tourism, and support economic diversification in the Sultanate.

(From L-R) Suchit Mukherjee, Founder and CEO of MAADFAM Entertainment with HH Al Sayyid Firas Bin Fatik Al Said, Chairman of Firas Bin Fatik SPC

The first initiative proposes the development of an integrated student accommodation and campus living district spanning approximately 400 acres to support the academic ecosystem. Designed in accordance with international standards, the development will include student residences, faculty and staff housing, clubhouses, commercial areas, and food and beverage facilities. The project is intended to enhance the quality of student life, strengthen institutional infrastructure, and contribute to a knowledge-based economy in line with Oman Vision 2040's human capital and education priorities.

The second initiative envisages a large-scale integrated interactive zone spread across approximately 300 acres, with MAADFAM Entertainment Private Limited acting as the construction and execution partner. The proposed destination will feature flying and motion theatres, e-sports arenas, creative spaces for students, and family-oriented leisure facilities. It is also envisaged as a multi-use venue capable of supporting film, television, and digital content production, positioning it as a potential location for domestic and international shoots. The project is designed to support tourism growth, promote youth engagement, stimulate the creative economy, and attract foreign investment, aligned with Oman Vision 2040 and CEPA objectives.

Commenting on the announcement, Suchit Mukherjee, Founder, MAADFAM Entertainment, said, "MAADFAM has built expertise in designing and delivering immersive entertainment experiences, including theme parks and large-scale, technology-led attractions. This partnership enables us to create destinations that are globally competitive while remaining locally relevant, supported by Oman Vision 2040 and the momentum created through CEPA."

Karem Shaik, Co-founder and Director, FIRAS BIN FATIK SPC, added, "This collaboration reflects our shared ambition to support Oman's national priorities by developing integrated assets that strengthen education, tourism and community living. These initiatives are designed to contribute meaningfully to economic diversification, job creation and the broader development agenda of the Sultanate."

Collectively, the initiatives reflect a shared commitment to delivering future-ready infrastructure that integrates education, entertainment, and community living, while supporting Oman's long-term development ambitions and bilateral economic cooperation.

About FIRAS BIN FATIK SPC

About MAADFAM

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859050/Suchit_Mukherjee_with_HH_Al_Sayyid.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859052/MAADFAM_Entertainment_Logo.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859051/FBF_Logo.jpg

MAADFAM Entertainment Logo

FIRAS BIN FATIK SPC Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/firas-bin-fatik-spc-and-maadfam-entertainment-announce-strategic-partnership-to-develop-projects-aligned-with-oman-vision-2040-and-cepa-objectives-302658375.html

