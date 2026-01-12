Global solar growth is flattening in major markets as oversupply from China and India drives prices down and shifts competition from sheer volume to execution, policy alignment, and system integration. Across the U.S., Europe, and China, energy storage is becoming essential for project viability, making PV-plus-storage and strong EPC partnerships the new basis for winning projects in 2026 and beyond.Global solar PV deployment is entering a phase of adjustment. After several years of rapid expansion, installation growth is stabilizing across multiple major markets. EUPD Research calculations suggest ...

