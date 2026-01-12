Anzeige
Montag, 12.01.2026
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
12.01.2026 11:16 Uhr
Apex AI brings global automation capability to Australia's scaling startups

SYDNEY, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex AI, the AI-automation capability firm from Roar Global, has expanded its delivery network in Australia to help high-growth founders and operators access certified automation capability faster, and at a level of quality and reliability that traditional hiring channels cannot match.

Founder and CEO of Roar Global, Mustafa Kassim with the Apex AI core team members

With AI and workflow automation now critical to productivity, Australian companies are facing a shortage of specialists who can design, build, and maintain the systems that drive scale. Apex AI addresses this gap by sourcing top automation engineers from Asian hubs such as the Philippines, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka, upskilling them to meet global standards, and integrating them directly into founder-led, high-growth teams as embedded automation capacity.

"The hiring bottleneck is real," said Mustafa Kassim, Founder & CEO of Roar Global. "Top operators don't have six months to build automation capability internally. Apex AI gives them engineers who can be deployed in weeks and deliver outcomes at the speed their businesses demand."

Unlike traditional outsourcing models, Apex AI specialists work as full-time, embedded team members aligned to product goals and delivery velocity. They bring hands-on capability across leading automation and AI tools such as Make, Zapier, HubSpot, and emerging LLM-driven automation stacks, enabling Australian companies to scale operations without scaling headcount costs at the same rate.

"Founders need speed, certainty, and accountability," said Amrit Rupa, Director, Business Development at Apex AI. "Our engineers are vetted for capability, trained for impact, and supported continuously to ensure consistent delivery, adaptability, and reliability over time"

Australia has become a key focus market for Apex AI as the country enters a new productivity race driven by artificial intelligence. The company believes that better access to automation capability can unlock scale for founders and builders, reduce operational drag, and accelerate revenue growth.

Apex AI's delivery network already supports startups across SaaS, e-commerce, and digital services, enabling rapid execution across data operations, customer lifecycle automation, sales productivity, and AI-native workflow design.

About Apex AI

Apex AI, a venture by Roar Global, is an AI-automation capability firm that enables fast-growing companies to deploy certified automation engineers into their core teams. By combining rigorous capability development with frictionless deployment, Apex AI helps founders scale faster, reduce execution risk, and build operational leverage in the AI age.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859210/Mustafa_Kassim_team_members.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859236/Apex_AI_Logo.jpg

Apex AI Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/apex-ai-brings-global-automation-capability-to-australias-scaling-startups-302658395.html

