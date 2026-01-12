EQS-News: Infosys / Schlagwort(e): Produkteinführung/Vereinbarung

Ally basiert auf Infosys Topaz und optimiert das Tenniserlebnis durch humanisierte, intelligente Faninteraktionen BENGALURU, Indien, 12. Januar 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), ein weltweit führender Anbieter von digitalen Dienstleistungen und Beratung der nächsten Generation, und ATP , der weltweite Dachverband des professionellen Herrentennis, führen mit Ally einen KI-gestützten Chatbot ein. Dieser soll das Fan-Engagement weiter verbessern und die Tennis-Community näher an den Sport heranführen. Aufbauend auf ihrer jahrzehntelangen Beziehung verlängern Infosys und ATP außerdem ihre Partnerschaft bis 2028 an - und treiben so ihre Bemühungen voran, das Tennis-Ökosystem mit innovativen digitalen Lösungen zu bereichern. Infosys ist seit 2015 Digital Innovation Partner der ATP und war in dieser Zeit maßgeblich an der Entwicklung der digitalen Plattformen der ATP beteiligt, darunter ATP PlayerZone, das ATP Stats Centre und die ATP-App. Ally basiert auf Infosys Topaz , einem AI-first-Angebot, das generative KI-Technologien nutzt. Es bietet Fans Echtzeit-Einblicke und beantwortet Fragen zu Spielstatistiken, Turnierauslosungen, Spielplänen und vielem mehr. Nutzer können auch auf Kopf-an-Kopf-Vergleiche, Spielerstatistiken und historische Aufzeichnungen zugreifen. Ally wurde für Tennisbegeisterte (Fans und Journalisten), Spieler und Trainer entwickelt. Der Chatbot liefert klare, prägnante Informationen und ermöglicht gleichzeitig intelligente, interaktive Gespräche für ein nahtloses Erlebnis. Durch kontinuierliche Lernmechanismen verfeinert Ally seine Antworten im Laufe der Zeit auf intelligente Weise und stellt so sicher, dass sich die Fähigkeiten der Plattform parallel zum Wachstum des Tennis-Ökosystems weiterentwickeln. Durch die Integration in das ATP Stats Centre gewährleistet Ally faktengeprüfte Antworten und verfügt über robuste Sicherheitsvorkehrungen wie Inhaltsfilterung, Entfernung personenbezogener Daten (PII) und Kontextprüfungen. Dadurch erkennt und verhindert Ally Fehlinformationen und Halluzinationen für Sicherheit und Compliance - ermöglicht eine sichere und positive Nutzererfahrung. Infosys und ATP führten außerdem im Jahr 2025 die Version 2.0 von Carbon Tracker ein. Carbon Tracker ist eine preisgekrönte Nachhaltigkeitsinitiative, die Spieler dabei unterstützt, ihre Reiseemissionen auf Tour zu messen und zu reduzieren. Seit dem Launch im Jahr 2023 nutzten mehr als 300 Spieler das Tool. Es wurden 2,3 Millionen Kilometer Reise zurückverfolgt und allein im Jahr 2025 585 Tonnen CO2 kompensiert. Chris Dix, Chief Technology Officer der ATP: "In den letzten zehn Jahren hat Infosys eine Schlüsselrolle gespielt, um den Sport durch digitale Lösungen zu stärken. Da KI und Daten für unsere Arbeitsweise immer wichtiger werden, freuen wir uns darauf, diese Fähigkeiten zu nutzen - und Spielern wie Fans tiefgreifendere und innovativere Erlebnisse zu bieten. Ally markiert den nächsten Schritt auf diesem Weg: Es setzt KI ein und gestaltet die Art und Weise, wie Fans das Spiel verfolgen können, neu. So wird Tennis für alle interaktiver und zugänglicher." Sumit Virmani, Chief Marketing Officer bei Infosys, erklärt: "Mit Infosys Topaz und unserer fundierten KI-Expertise machen wir Tennis für alle Fans zugänglicher und spannender, nicht nur für erfahrene Anhänger. Ally markiert einen Wandel vom passiven Zuschauen hin zu einer interaktiven Teilnahme und schafft Möglichkeiten, bei denen auch gelegentliche Zuschauer durch natürliche, intuitive Gespräche mit dem Sport in Kontakt treten können. Es geht darum, KI zu nutzen, um Komplexität zu vereinfachen, Neugier zu wecken und Millionen von Menschen auf der ganzen Welt die Freude am Tennis näher zu bringen." Besuchen Sie ATPTour.com und entdecken Sie, wie Ally Sie näher an das Geschehen heranbringen kann. About ATP As a global governing body of men's professional tennis, the ATP's mission is to serve tennis. We entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world's greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspire the next generation of fans and players. From the United Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and PIF ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world's top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, presented by PIF, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com About Infosys Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 320,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. We enable clients in 59 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace. Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next. Safe Harbor Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov . Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law. 