Mexus Gold US: Santa Elena Gold Project - Corporate Update

Mexus Gold US, a Nevada Corporation, Carson City, Nevada

SONORA, MX / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / The company is pleased to announce to our shareholders that Mexus Gold US. a Nevada Corporation, is current and in active, good standing status with the Nevada Secretary of State.

Mexus Gold US, voluntarily chose to temporarily stop our full reporting OTC status in 2024. Mexus Gold US is currently not publicly traded. Our decision to stop trading was based on conserving the $150.000.00 plus per vegrin admin accounting and exchange costs to stav trading, and use the funds to further the value of the Santa Elena Gold Property. The Company's shares may be bought and sold privately between individual parties. Gold prices have continued to increase from year to year, going from $1,700.00 per oz then to $4,400.00 per oz currently.

The Company's reported gold sales in 2023 from 3 test pits were $178,000.00 at 3.2 gpt gold.

Mexus is permitted on its fully owned 9 concessions,6000 acres, for ponds/leach pad/water/lab assaying equipment/office and stands ready to mine and/or drill what we believe to be a ONE to THREE MILLION OUNCE gold/silver deposit.

Mexus Gold US is proactively seeking that right, qualified J.V. partner to mine/drill/fund? the exciting Santa Elena Gold Project. Once the project gets funded we will look at relisting on a public

exchange.

We appreciate the patience of our shareholders and firmly believe with the current bull market in metals we will be successful in attracting the right partner for this worthy undertaking.

