Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI Celebrates Successful Completion of Dream Bowl XIV, Pioneering Blockchain Innovation in Sports Entertainment

On January 10, 2026, a few dozen of NFL Alumni Greats (click here for a list of participating athletes) live-autographed 100 Footballs (click here to view the autographed NFL Alumni Footballs) and 500 Jerseys (click here to view the autographed NFL Alumni Jerseys);

Starting on February 1, 2026, these special, one-time, live-autographed memorabilia items are to be given away by lottery to eligible holders of Dream Bowl Meme Coin I tokens and, following their distribution date (currently set for February 21, 2026), Dream Bowl Meme Coin II tokens and will be tradable on the upcoming International NIL Exchange;

$25,000 E-Sports Scholarships Raised by Sponsors were Given to Dream Bowl Madden and Team E-Sports Champions; and

70 Student Star Athletes Showcased their Talent to USFL, NFL and European League Scouts (click here to view the Special Dream Bowl XIV Participants' Jerseys).

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) ("Datavault AI" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-driven data valuation, data monetization, credentialing, and digital engagement technologies, today announced the triumphant conclusion of Dream Bowl XIV, held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This landmark event, broadcast live on ESPN+, marked a historic milestone in sports innovation with the college game bowl first with tokenized autograph sessions, blending cutting-edge blockchain technology with elite collegiate football talent.

The Dream Bowl XIV showcased 70 NFL draft prospects from NCAA FCS, Division II, and Division III programs, delivering an unforgettable all-star game experience. Fans and participants alike witnessed thrilling on-field action, culminating in a hard-fought victory for Crusaders over Patriots, 39-30. Off the field, Datavault AI's proprietary platforms powered immersive digital experiences, including real-time data analytics and secure asset tokenization.

"This year's Dream Bowl not only celebrated the dedication and talent of these exceptional athletes but also set a new standard for fan engagement through our AI and Web 3.0 solutions," said Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault A. "By integrating quantum-secure blockchain for tokenized autographs and memorabilia, we've created immutable digital assets that preserve sports history while opening new revenue streams for athletes, teams, and fans. The overwhelming positive feedback from participants, scouts, and viewers underscores the success of this collaboration."

Key highlights from Datavault AI's rollout of its proprietary technologies at the Dream Bowl XIV include:

- Tokenized Autograph Session: Featuring a few dozens of professional and collegiate stars, fans received verifiable, blockchain-anchored digital collectibles, ensuring authenticity and ownership in the Web 3.0 era.

- Meme Coin Distribution: Holders of the original Dream Bowl Meme Coin token (the "Dream Bowl Meme Coin I") will qualify for an exclusive merchandise lottery starting the week of February 1, 2026, and continuing throughout 2026, featuring up to 3,000 limited-edition The Dream Bowl autographed memorabilia items. Following the distribution date of the Dream Bowl Meme Coin II tokens (currently set for February 21, 2026) to certain record holders of Datavault AI securities as of January 7, 2026 (the "Dream Bowl Meme Coin II" and together with the Dream Bowl Meme Coin I, the "Dream Bowl Meme Coins"), such holders will also qualify for such awards.

- Enhanced Fan Experiences: Leveraging Datavault AI's Information Data Exchange and Data Vault platform, attendees accessed personalized digital twins, name, image and likeness licensing opportunities, and real-time analytics, fostering deeper connections between fans and athletes.

- Broadcast Reach: The event reached millions via ESPN+, amplifying visibility for emerging talent and Datavault AI's technologies in sports & entertainment.

In partnership with Cutting Edge Sports Management and co-sponsors such as Scilex Holding Company and Wellgistics Inc., the Dream Bowl honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by promoting excellence, commitment, and opportunities for underrepresented athletes. Over the weekend, players enjoyed professional scouting sessions, and networking events, creating lasting memories and career pathways.

Datavault AI remains committed to expanding its footprint in sports, events, and venues through high-performance computing infrastructure and proprietary software. Looking ahead, the company plans to build on this success with future events, further integrating AI and blockchain to revolutionize data ownership, privacy, and monetization.

Footage of the event can be found here for the next 7 days.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI (Nasdaq:DVLT) leads AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform delivers comprehensive solutions through its collaborative Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division includes WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian patented technologies for spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound. The Data Science Division harnesses Web 3.0 and high-performance computing for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization across industries including sports & entertainment, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, and energy. The Information Data Exchange (IDE) enables Digital Twins and secure NIL licensing, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's customizable technology suite offers AI/ML automation, third-party integration, analytics, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more at www.dvlt.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our the anticipated lottery of The Dream Bowl memorabilia items, including the nature, quantity and identity of such items, the successful integration of Datavault AI's proprietary technologies with the anticipated lottery of The Dream Bowl memorabilia items, and Datavault AI's potential distribution of Dream Bowl Meme Coin II tokens and the timing thereof, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Datavault AI and its management, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of management and current market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Datavault AI to develop and successfully market its proprietary technologies following The Dream Bowl; regulatory and intellectual property risks associated with the anticipated future lottery of The Dream Bowl memorabilia items; the possible failure to Datavault AI to successfully realize the anticipated benefits of its proprietary technologies; risks related to legal proceedings that may be instituted against Datavault AI regarding the Dream Bowl Meme Coins and the distribution thereof to Datavault AI's eligible equity holders; risks associated with Datavault AI's rights to change the record date and the payment date of the distribution of, and/or to revoke, the anticipated dividend distribution of Dream Bowl Meme Coin II tokens to Datavault AI's eligible equity holders; changes in economic, market or regulatory conditions; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments it may make.

