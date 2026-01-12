Collaboration combines Alloy's antibody discovery and engineering platforms with Torpedo's radiopharmaceutical development capabilities including Terbium-161 to advance next-generation oncology RLT candidates toward clinical development

Swiss Rockets AG and Alloy Therapeutics, Inc. today announced the signing of a Master Research Agreement (MRA) establishing a multi-target collaboration to discover and develop next-generation radioligand therapeutics (RLTs) for oncology. The collaboration will be executed through Swiss Rockets' radiotherapeutics subsidiary, Torpedo Pharmaceuticals AG.

Radioligand therapeutics are an emerging modality that can deliver radiation directly to tumor cells via highly selective targeting agents. Under the MRA, Alloy will provide access to its proprietary antibody discovery and engineering platforms, while Swiss Rockets and Torpedo will apply their radioisotope and radiopharmaceutical development expertise including the use of Terbium-161 to advance prioritized targets toward clinical development.

Collaboration highlights:

Multi-target oncology collaboration spanning discovery, engineering, and radiopharmaceutical development.

Access to Alloy's enabling technologies for antibody discovery and optimization to generate high-quality targeting agents.

Torpedo-led radiochemistry, isotope integration, and translational development to advance RLT candidates toward the clinic.

"This agreement reflects Swiss Rockets' strategy to unite cutting-edge discovery technologies with our translational and radiotherapeutic expertise. Together with Alloy, we aim to accelerate the emergence of next-generation cancer therapies through scientific and entrepreneurial collaboration. It exemplifies how strategic partnership and scientific innovation can speed the development of transformative oncology medicines," said Dr. Vladimir Cmiljanovic, Chief Executive Officer of Swiss Rockets AG and Torpedo Pharmaceuticals AG.

"Radioligand therapeutics represent an exciting frontier in oncology, and this partnership reflects Alloy's broader mission to democratize access to enabling technologies and work with founders advancing breakthrough science," said Errik Anderson, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Alloy Therapeutics. "We're excited to collaborate with Swiss Rockets and Torpedo to help build a robust radioligand therapeutics capability that combines our discovery platforms with their radiotherapeutic infrastructure to deliver meaningful innovation for patients."

The parties intend to apply this framework to generate novel RLT candidates for high-value oncology targets and to accelerate translation from discovery into development-ready programs.

About Alloy Therapeutics

Alloy Therapeutics is a biotechnology ecosystem company empowering the future of drug discovery and development with AI-powered platforms and scientific expertise. Through a collaborative partnership approach, Alloy provides access to technologies, services, and company-creation capabilities that are foundational to discovering and developing therapeutic biologics across multiple therapeutic modalities: antibodies, bispecifics, TCRs, genetic medicines, cell therapies, and drug delivery.

Alloy integrates AI/ML into its discovery and development infrastructure, combining proprietary models, real-world data, and human expertise to help partners advance therapeutic programs. At Alloy, we are redefining biologics redevelopment by reducing the time and cost to advance programs from discovery to human data. Join the Alloy Therapeutics community by visiting www.alloytx.com and following Alloy on LinkedIn.

About Torpedo Pharmaceuticals AG

Torpedo Pharmaceuticals AG, based in Basel, Switzerland, develops radiopharmaceuticals for cancer treatment and leverages therapeutic radionuclides, including Terbium-161, to develop precisely targeted radioligand therapeutics.

About Swiss Rockets AG

Swiss Rockets AG is an incubator and accelerator supporting the growth of biotech and precision healthcare companies, with a focus on oncology. Its portfolio includes radioligand therapies, small molecules, and live-attenuated virus vaccines across preclinical and clinical stages.

To learn more, visit swissrockets.com.

