Aptean Inc.: Aptean and CAS Expand Collaboration with Biosequence Chemical Modifications Solution

New capabilities streamline life science patent search

ALPHARETTA, Ga., and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a global leader in AI-powered enterprise software for industrial sectors, and CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society specializing in scientific knowledge management, have announced an expanded collaboration designed to help biotech intellectual property researchers assess patentability with greater speed and precision.

The collaborators' combined expertise delivers a new Chemical Modifications module featuring Aptean GenomeQuest's search experience integrated with CAS biological sequence data. Users can detect a wide variety of chemical modifications by combining exact positions, floating patterns, and filters on the number of modification occurrences within a sequence. The module offers a comprehensive and flexible approach that covers the majority of relevant use cases, making it easier to capture and review pertinent patents across diverse biological modification patterns.

"By combining our intuitive IP search platform with CAS comprehensive, high-quality biosequence data we empower researchers to confidently assess intellectual property and gain insights tied to chemically modified sequences, an essential step in advancing drug development and therapeutic innovation," said Dr. Henk Heus, AVP of Product and Technology at Aptean.

This innovative new offering expands the long-standing partnership between CAS and Aptean, now allowing customers to procure both the Chemical Modification module and CAS Biosequences directly through Aptean GenomeQuest.

Dr. Michael Dennis, CAS Chief Science Officer, noted that "Expanding our collaboration with Aptean through the Chemical Modification module presents an exciting opportunity to further our mission of accelerating life sciences innovation globally by enhancing discoverability of critical biosequence data via the GenomeQuest platform."

Availability will follow a phased rollout with beta access starting January 2026, and a full launch is expected by the end of Q1 2026.



About Aptean

Aptean is an AI platform leader that combines Vertical AI with an extensive range of industry-specific applications - from ERP to supply chain solutions such as asset management, transportation management, warehouse management, and more - to help businesses become more agile, productive, and profitable. With a focus on practical innovation and a passion for customer success, Aptean helps companies in manufacturing, distribution, apparel, food and beverage, life sciences, and many other sectors to redefine what's possible. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

About CAS

CAS connects the world's scientific knowledge to accelerate breakthroughs that improve lives. We empower global innovators to efficiently navigate today's complex data landscape and make confident decisions in each phase of the innovation journey. As a specialist in scientific knowledge management, our team builds the largest authoritative collection of human-curated scientific data in the world and provides essential information solutions, services, and expertise. Scientists, patent professionals, and business leaders across industries rely on CAS to help them uncover opportunities, mitigate risks, and unlock shared knowledge so they can get from inspiration to innovation faster. CAS is a division of the American Chemical Society. Connect with us at www.cas.org.