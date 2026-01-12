Corero Network Security had an excellent end to 2025, with an exceptional level of order intake in the final quarter. After the challenges seen earlier in the year, the progression of order intake over H225 and the increase in annualised recurring revenue (ARR) demonstrate a business now fully aligned to, and benefiting from, a customer shift towards subscription-based purchasing. While we keep our forecasts unchanged, they are looking increasingly conservative given the current levels of demand and sales execution.

