PR Newswire
12.01.2026 13:00 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Global Sports Nutrition Market Expanding at 8.18% CAGR to Cross USD 53.42 Billion by 2031 according to a 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the sports nutrition market size is valued at USD 36.06 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach USD 53.42 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 8.18%, reflecting sustained expansion as active lifestyles move into the mainstream. Once centered on professional athletes and bodybuilders, sports nutrition has transitioned into a daily wellness category serving gym members, recreational athletes, and health-focused consumers. Demand is increasingly shaped by preventive health awareness, digital fitness adoption, and a shift toward products that support endurance, recovery, and overall metabolic balance rather than muscle gain alone.

Mordor Intelligence Private Limited Logo

Key Trends Driving the Sports Nutrition Market

Sports Nutrition Expands from Performance to Daily Wellness Lifestyles

Sports nutrition has moved beyond competitive training into everyday health routines, supported by broader fitness participation such as home workouts, yoga, and recreational sports. Consumers increasingly use functional drinks, supplements, and performance snacks for energy, hydration, and recovery as part of sustainable wellness habits. This shift aligns sports nutrition with weight management, active aging, and general well-being. Digital fitness ecosystems and wearables reinforce consistent usage by linking intake to measurable outcomes. As a result, product messaging now emphasizes lifestyle fit, long-term health support, and transparency.

Targeted, Personalized, and Clean-Label Solutions Deepen Market Engagement

Demand is shifting toward activity-specific formulations designed for endurance, high-intensity training, joint support, and recovery needs. Consumers prefer targeted nutrition over one-size-fits-all products, reflecting greater awareness of training-specific requirements. Personalization has become practical through modular offerings, customized bundles, and digitally guided recommendations. Clean-label and plant-forward formulations are now baseline expectations, not niche differentiators. Brands that combine ingredient clarity, tailored functionality, and credible claims are strengthening trust and long-term loyalty.

Sports Nutrition Market Segmentation Insights

By Product Type

  • Sports Protein Products
  • Sports Non-Protein Products

By Source

  • Animal-Based
  • Plant-Based

By Distribution Channel

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
  • Pharmacy/Health Stores
  • Online Retail Stores
  • Other Channels

Regional Outlook Reflects Lifestyle and Infrastructure Differences

North America continues to anchor global sports nutrition consumption, supported by a deeply embedded fitness culture and broad retail access. The region shows strong adoption of ready-to-consume formats aligned with busy lifestyles.

Asia-Pacific represents the most dynamic expansion opportunity. Rising disposable incomes, urban fitness adoption, and government-led wellness initiatives are accelerating interest in sports nutrition across younger demographics. Portable formats and culturally adapted formulations resonate strongly in this region.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Direction

The sports nutrition industry remains moderately concentrated, with global players leveraging scale, research capabilities, and distribution reach. At the same time, agile challengers disrupt the market through direct-to-consumer strategies, influencer-driven education, and niche positioning.

Future competition is expected to center on personalization capabilities, female-focused formulations, mental performance support, and integration with digital health platforms. Companies that align scientific credibility with lifestyle relevance are best positioned to sustain long-term growth.

Sports Nutrition Industry Leaders

  • Abbott Laboratories Inc.
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
  • Nestlé S.A.
  • PepsiCo, Inc.
  • Glanbia plc

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/sports-nutrition-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Check out Trending Reports by Mordor Intelligence:

Food And Beverage Market - The food and beverage market is segmented by product category (food, beverage), distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience/grocery stores, and more), packaging type (plastic, paperboard, and more), nature (conventional, organic/natural), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa).

Cold Brew Coffee Market - The cold brew coffee market is segmented by form (liquid, whole bean, ground, pods), flavor (flavored, unflavored), packaging type (bottle, can, bag, others), nature (conventional, organic), distribution channel (off-trade, on-trade), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa).

Flavored Syrups Market - The flavored syrups market is segmented by product type (fruits, chocolate, herbs & botanicals, coffee, others), application (beverages, bakery & confectionery, dairy products, functional foods, others), distribution channel (B2B/foodservice, B2C), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa).

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape.

This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, technology, media and telecom, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com
https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-sports-nutrition-market-expanding-at-8-18-cagr-to-cross-usd-53-42-billion-by-2031-according-to-a-2026-mordor-intelligence-report-302658432.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
