Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EMCV | ISIN: CA05478A2083 | Ticker-Symbol: TGP
Frankfurt
12.01.26 | 08:23
0,076 Euro
+4,11 % +0,003
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AZARGA METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AZARGA METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
12.01.2026 13:02 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Azarga Metals Corp.: Azarga Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / AZARGA METALS CORP. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSX-V:AZR) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of two (2) years from closing of the Private Placement.

Finder's fees may be payable on the Private Placement, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement to prepare an exploration program on the Company's 100% owned high-grade copper-rich VMS Marg project located within the Keno Hill Silver District of the Yukon Territory and general working capital purposes.

The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period under applicable securities laws. The Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the Exchange.

AZARGA METALS CORP.

Gordon Tainton,
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact: Ben Meyer, at +1 604 536-2711 ext. 1 or visit www.azargametals.com. The address of the corporate office of Azarga Metals is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution to US Investors

The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell securities, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. "United States" and "U.S. person" have the respective meanings assigned in Regulation S under the U.S Securities Act.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "ambition", "estimate", "concluded", "offers", "objective", "may", "will", "should", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward looking statements concerning the completion of the Private Placement, the intended uses of the proceeds of the Private Placement, regulatory acceptance of the Private Placement, and the results of exploration on the Marg Project. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the state of equity financing markets, and results of future exploration activities by the Company. Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE: Azarga Metals Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/azarga-metals-announces-non-brokered-private-placement-1126097

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.