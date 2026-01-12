Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. ("ICG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, it has closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of approximately $1.5 million. The financing was completed in connection with ICG's December 8, 2025, announcement whereby ICG announced the signing of a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") to acquire the Tuscarora District Project ("Tuscarora" or the "Project") from American Pacific Mining Corp. ("American Pacific").

The private placement consisted of 10,007,325 common shares of the Company issued at a price of $0.15 per share for total gross proceeds of $1,501,09.75. The securities issued in the financing are subject to resale restrictions in accordance with applicable securities laws. The closing of this financing marks an important milestone for ICG ahead of a targeted Q1 2026 public listing. The Company aims to aggressively advance the Tuscarora District in 2026 with up to ten priority targets permitted and ready to drill.

"We are thrilled by the market reaction and financial support we have received thus far, and excited to welcome our new shareholders and partners to the ICG story as we look to advance the Tuscarora District in 2026. We are continuing to develop our 2026 Phase 1 exploration plan, where we see a significant opportunity to unlock value for shareholders through focused, systematic exploration of our 8,000-acre land package," commented Steven Sirbovan, President & CEO of ICG. "We've assembled an energetic and talented team with the technical knowledge and capital markets expertise necessary to execute on this vision, and we are grateful to our shareholders for their support and trust as we move toward a public listing this year."

ICG recently announced the signing of a Definitive Agreement to acquire the Tuscarora District from American Pacific, which is a consolidated and highly prospective, epithermal precious-metals district with a history of high-grade gold and silver production. The Project benefits from extensive historical work, road access and nearby infrastructure, providing ICG with an excellent platform for value creation through modern exploration and targeted drilling.

The net proceeds from the $1.5 million financing will be used to conduct preparation work in advance of the Phase 1 initial exploration program currently scheduled for Q2 2026, and for working capital purposes associated with ICG's targeted public listing.

About ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.

ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. is a new mineral exploration and development company advancing the Tuscarora District in northern Nevada. The Company's strategy is centered on:

Advancing the Tuscarora District through systematic exploration and technical studies;

Building a district-scale geological model; and

Progressing the project toward resource definition and future development.

The Tuscarora District is a silver-gold epithermal system located on the Carlin Trend, approximately one hour northwest of Elko, Nevada. Upon closing of the transaction to acquire Tuscarora from American Pacific Mining, ICG will control 100% of the approximately 8,000-acre land package, which has had extensive rock chip sampling, thousands of meters of reverse circulation and core drilling, and tens of kilometers of CSAMT geophysics completed on the property. ICG fundamentally believes in the long-term value of precious metals exploration, especially silver and gold and is led by a technical and management team with extensive experience in exploration, permitting, capital markets, and development of mining projects in the Western United States, including Nevada.

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the completion of the Transaction and the ICG Listing. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

