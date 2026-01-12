Pacific Hydro has brought its 293 MW Desierto de Atacama solar project online with 110 MW/220 MWh of battery storage. The Atacama Desert facility is expected to supply 780 GWh of clean electricity annually to more than 310,000 homes.From pv magazine LatAm Pacific Hydro, a subsidiary of China's State Power Investment Corp. (SPIC), has commissioned the Desierto de Atacama solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) in northern Chile. The project combines 293 MWp of solar power with a 110 MW/220 MWh battery system. The facility spans roughly 394 hectares, featuring over 500,000 solar modules ...

