Gives retail teams an intelligent, conversational interface to their store data

Equips retail teams to ask complex questions and receive instant, curated video evidence and recommended Next Best Actions

Debuting as an innovation prototype at NRF 2026, inviting retailers to co-create the future of intelligent store operations

Everseen, a global leader in Vision AI solutions for the retail industry, today announced Everact, a next-generation retail AI prototype that changes how retailers engage with their store data. Moving beyond traditional dashboards, Everact uses agentic AI to provide a conversational intelligence layer that delivers precise insights and recommended actions simply by asking natural-language questions.

Unveiled at NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show, Everact represents the company's forward-looking vision for connected store intelligence. Everseen's mature solutions-Evercheck for checkout loss prevention and Evershelf for loss prevention at the shelf-already monitor more than 140,000 checkouts, capture over 15 million customer interactions daily, and process 6 petabytes of video each day. Everact builds on this foundation. Instead of leaving retailers with a mass of hard-to-navigate video, it provides a microscopic view into the specific questions they need answered.

"Retail operations require immediate clarity, not just more data," said Joe White, CEO of Everseen. "Everact delivers this by adding a conversational layer to our platform. Now, store managers and executives can speak directly to their data to uncover the root cause of an issue and instantly identify the best operational response."

From Dashboards to Dialogue

Retailers today are data-rich but insight-poor, often relying on manual searches to diagnose operational breakdowns. Everact addresses this challenge by layering Everseen's Vision AI expertise with the latest in generative and agentic AI. Instead of digging through reports, users can simply ask:

"Show me videos of the last five non-scan alerts with loss in this store."

"Where did loss spike yesterday after 6 pm?"

"For SCO attendants struggling to recover loss, what are the recommended next actions?"

Everact instantly retrieves the video and POS data relevant to the inquiry, surfaces the most critical evidence, and provides recommended actions tailored to each persona-from front-line associates to C-suite leaders.

Invitation to Co-Innovate

Everact is an advanced prototype designed explicitly for co-development with forward-thinking retail partners. Everseen is using NRF 2026 to launch a dedicated collaboration program, enabling select retailers to test Everact on real-world data and influence the roadmap for a production-ready solution.

Pilot opportunities will begin Q2 2026, with early collaborators gaining direct access to Everseen's product, engineering, and AI research teams.

Everact is being demonstrated live at Everseen's booth at NRF 2026 (Level 1, Booth 1561).

About Everseen

Everseen is a leader in Vision AI, trusted by 11 of the top 20 global retailers, with over 140,000 checkouts live and 6 petabytes of video processed daily. The company is transforming retail by reducing shrink, streamlining operations, and enhancing customer experiences. The Everseen Vision AI Platform has the largest footprint of AI-powered computer vision endpoints in retail. Learn more at: www.everseen.com

FAQs

Q: Is Everact available as an out-of-the-box feature today?

A: Everact is currently an advanced innovation prototype. It is designed to demonstrate the future of retail intelligence. We are inviting select retailer partners to collaborate with us starting in 2026 to co-develop the solution into a production-ready feature that fits specific retail workflows.

Q: How does Everact enhance existing products like Evercheck?

A: Evercheck provides the essential foundation of real-time detection and immediate alerts. Everact serves as an additional intelligence layer that sits on top of that data. It enables teams to go deeper and move from viewing alerts to actively interrogating the data behind them. With Everact, you can ask complex questions about loss trends or request specific video evidence, adding a new level of curated analysis to your existing operations.

Q: Who is eligible for the collaboration program?

A: We are looking for forward-thinking retailers and brands with active innovation or AI transformation mandates. These partners will work directly with our AI research teams to shape our product roadmap and test the prototype on real-world data.

Q: How does Everact handle data privacy?

A: Everseen is a privacy-by-design company. All personal data processed by Everact will be processed in accordance with applicable legal standards, including GDPR and CCPA.

