Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
PR Newswire
12.01.2026 13:06 Uhr
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 12

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 9 January 2026 were:

1,427.54p Capital only and including debt at par value
1,491.67p Capital only and including debt at fair value
1,456.46p Including current year income and debt at par value
1,520.58p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 30,000 Ordinary shares on 9th December 2025, the Company has 39,812,792 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 10,180,731 shares held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).


