Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
12.01.26 | 13:48
33,570 Euro
-0,03 % -0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,55033,58014:38
33,56033,58014:37
PR Newswire
12.01.2026 13:24 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQT Life Sciences backs Kinaset Therapeutics' USD103 million Series B to advance inhaled therapeutic for treatment of respiratory diseases

  • EQT Life Sciences invests in U.S.-based Kinaset Therapeutics - a clinical-stage biopharma company developing a novel and differentiated inhaled therapeutic to treat serious respiratory diseases
  • Proceeds from the oversubscribed USD 103 million Series B round to help advance frevecitinib - a single-capsule dry powder inhaler delivering therapeutic lung concentrations, with the potential to treat the broad asthma population
  • EQT Life Sciences' Daniela Begolo to join Kinaset Therapeutics' Board of Directors

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Life Sciences is pleased to announce that the LSP 7 Fund has invested in Kinaset Therapeutics (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Boston, U.S. developing a novel and differentiated inhaled therapeutic to treat serious respiratory diseases.

The investment was made as part of Kinaset's oversubscribed USD 103 million Series B financing, led by RA Capital Management and Forge Life Science Partners, with participation from new investors EQT Life Sciences, Vivo, Schroders, Willett Advisors, Pictet, and Sixty Degree Capital, as well as existing investors Atlas Venture, 5AM Ventures, and Gimv.

Asthma affects millions of patients worldwide, yet a significant proportion remains inadequately controlled on existing therapies. Today's biologic treatments mainly help patients with certain types of inflammation, leaving many with severe asthma without effective options. This has created a clear unmet need for broadly effective, safe, and inhaled anti-inflammatory therapies that can address the full spectrum of asthma disease.

Kinaset Therapeutics's Series B will be used to help advance frevecitinib, a novel inhaled dry powder in development for patients with asthma that remains inadequately controlled by standard of care inhaled maintenance therapies. Frevecitinib is an inhaled pan-JAK inhibitor - an immune-modulating medication - designed to deliver therapeutic concentrations directly to the lungs via a single-capsule dry powder inhaler, while minimizing systemic exposure.

Daniela Begolo, Managing Director at EQT Life Sciences, who will join Kinaset's Board of Directors, said: "Kinaset is taking a highly differentiated approach to asthma by pairing validated JAK biology with an inhaled delivery designed to maximize lung exposure while minimizing systemic risk. Backed by a strong and experienced management team, Kinaset has the potential to address a broad asthma population, including patients not well served by current therapies, making frevecitinib a particularly compelling program to advance into later-stage development."

Robert Clarke, CEO of Kinaset Therapeutics, said: "Since day one, our goal has been to establish a best-in-class therapeutic for the treatment of severe inflammatory respiratory diseases. Critically, and unlike the majority of existing therapeutics, frevecitinib can provide benefit to all patients with severe asthma including those with a non-eosinophilic phenotype who continue to suffer from an absence of safe and effective therapies. This financing marks a significant milestone for Kinaset to execute our vision of advancing frevecitinib through a Phase 2 dose-ranging clinical study in severe asthma and potentially beyond. The participation of leading life science investors underscores both the strength of our team and the critical unmet need we aim to address."

Contact
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-life-sciences-backs-kinaset-therapeutics--usd103-million-series-b-to-advance-inhaled-therapeutic,c4290991

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4290991/3870289.pdf

EQT Life Sciences Press Release Vivasure 260112

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-life-sciences-x-kinaset-therapeutics,c3499808

EQT Life Sciences x Kinaset Therapeutics

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-life-sciences-backs-kinaset-therapeutics-usd103-million-series-b-to-advance-inhaled-therapeutic-for-treatment-of-respiratory-diseases-302658467.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.