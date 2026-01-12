Endeavour Solutions Inc. Announces Rebrand to Endeavor4, Uniting 4 Leading Brands Under One Vision of Excellence in Microsoft Business Applications

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Endeavour Solutions Inc. is proud to announce its rebrand as Endeavor4, marking a significant milestone in our journey to deliver everyday excellence for clients across North America. This transformation brings together Endeavour Solutions, Purely CRM, Express Info, Corterra Solutions, and other recent acquisitions under one unified brand-reflecting our continued commitment to client success and innovation.

"Our clients' success drives everything we do. With Endeavor4, we're better positioned than ever to provide tailored solutions that unlock the full potential of their Microsoft Business Applications. Our consultants are committed to living our 4 core values: Knowledge, Integrity, Trust, and Accountability. "Steve Ewing, Vice President, Endeavor4

As a top North American consulting firm and Microsoft Cloud Solutions Partner for Dynamics 365 business applications, Endeavor4 combines deep expertise across 4 key pillars: AI & Advisory, Enterprise solutions, Mid-market & SMB solutions, and Specialty Cloud solutions - with a relentless focus on making business applications work smarter and harder for each client. Our expanded footprint across the United States and Canada positions us to serve a growing base of mid-market and enterprise organizations with tailored solutions that drive measurable results.

"This rebrand represents more than a new name-it is a bold step forward in our mission to lead clients to excellence. By uniting our teams and capabilities under Endeavor4, we are creating a stronger, more innovative partner for clients across the United States and Canada." Scott Jorgens, Sr. Director Marketing, Endeavor4

"Adopting the Endeavor4 brand name in 2026 is a pivotal moment in our growth strategy. It sets the stage for accelerated growth and for additional mergers and acquisitions across North America, enabling us to broaden our capabilities and deliver even greater value to our clients." David Shimoni, CEO Endeavor4

Looking ahead, with this rebrand, Endeavor4 is poised to accelerate growth, expand service offerings, and continue empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their business applications. Endeavor 4 has key North American offices Coast-to-Coast, including: Halifax NS, Boston MA, Toronto ON, Chicago IL, San Antonio TX, and Vancouver BC.

Popular product lines supported by Endeavor4 include: Microsoft Power Platform, Dynamics 365 (CRM), Dynamics 365 Finance, Dynamics 365 Supply Chain, Dynamics 365 Business Central, Dynamics GP, Microsoft Copilot, Azure, and several other Cloud-based Business Applications.

About Endeavor4

Endeavor4 is a North American consulting firm and Microsoft Cloud Solutions Partner for Dynamics 365 business applications - we have the depth and breadth of capability to help each client unlock the full power of their AI, ERP, CRM, and Specialty Cloud Solutions. Building and maintaining a true partnership by living our values of Knowledge, Integrity, Trust, and Accountability are the promises we make and keep.

Learn more at https://www.endeavor4solutions.com

Media Contact:

Scott Jorgens

Sr. Director Marketing

Endeavor4

sjorgens@endeavor4solutions.com

SOURCE: Endeavor4

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/endeavour-solutions-inc.-announces-rebrand-to-endeavor4-uniting-1125580