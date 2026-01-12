Dateline Resources Limited: Wide Gold Intercepts Extend Colosseum Resource Zones

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) (Dateline or the Company) is pleased to announce drilling results at its 100%-owned Colosseum Gold and Rare Earth Element (REE) Project in San Bernardino County, California. The results from a further six diamond and ten reverse circulation (RC) holes drilled around the South and North Pits have provided gold assay results that improve the continuity of mineralisation and in several instances, deliver results outside the mineral resource envelope.

The exploration program has successfully intercepted mineralisation extending beyond the currently defined resource boundary. Four RC drillholes (RC25-034 through RC25-037), oriented to the northeast, confirmed that the gold-bearing breccia pipe remains open in that direction. The results not only confirmed existing grades but suggest localised grade improvements.

Highlights

Wide and open gold intercepts from Colosseum drilling, including several outside the existing mineral resource envelope: RC25-035 returned 295.64m (970ft) @ 1.04 g/t Au from surface RC25-037 returned 105.15m (345ft) @ 1.24 g/t Au from surface RC25-036 returned 300.21m (985ft) @ 0.66 g/t Au from surface RC25-034 returned 297.17m (975ft) @ 0.68 g/t Au from surface CM25-18 returned 67.36m (221ft) @ 1.01 g/t Au from surface CM25-10 returned 31.09m (102ft) @ 0.75 g/t Au from surface CM25-19 returned 61.26m (201ft) @ 1.18 g/t Au from surface CM25-27 returned 58.52m (192ft) @ 0.69 g/t Au from 15.24m RC25-024 returned 24.38m (80ft) @ 1.15 g/t Au from 89.91m RC25-026 returned 36.60m (120ft) @ 0.77 g/t Au from 163.10m

Breccia pipe remains open to the northeast, indicating further expansion potential.

Magneto-telluric ( MT ) conductivity data aligns with the new intercepts.

RC drilling reached a depth of ~300m (984ft); diamond core drilling will continue testing the depth extent of the system.

Commenting on the new results, Dateline's Managing Director, Stephen Baghdadi, commented:

"These consistently strong intercepts at the North Pit and surrounding areas confirm that wide zones of gold mineralisation extend beyond our current mineral resource boundaries, highlighting significant expansion potential.

"The integration of a recently completed IP survey with our MT data will create a powerful targeting tool for the diamond core drilling program, which aims to test the further extent of the targets both laterally and at depth."

Figure 1: Plan view showing drillholes mentioned in this announcement as well as the orientation of the cross section shown in Figures 2 and 3.

Figure 2:Cross-section of the Colosseum deposit illustrating the existing open pit outline, mineral resource classification and gold intercepts

Drilling confirmed the presence of the felsite breccia pipe, the primary host lithology, extending past known limits. These results show a strong spatial correlation with previously acquired MT resistivity data. Specifically, the mineralisation aligns with identified high conductivity zones (indicated in pink and purple in Figure 3). This correlation validates MT surveys as a high-confidence broad targeting tool for identifying gold-bearing conductive anomalies across the broader property.

Each RC hole in the 2025 program reached a downhole depth of approximately 300m. This depth was near the practical limit for the RC drilling equipment deployed, and the breccia pipe was still mineralised at the base of each hole. Importantly, the drilling to 300m did not exit the breccia pipe, suggesting that additional mineralisation may continue beyond the drilling completed to date.

To test the additional potential, diamond core drill rigs will replace the RC rigs. Diamond drilling can penetrate to significantly greater depths and will retrieve continuous core samples, allowing for detailed geological and grade analysis. These deeper diamond drill holes will enable the technical team to better delineate the targets continuity and orientation, to further expand Colosseum's mineral resource base.

Figure 3: Cross-section of the Colosseum deposit illustrating the existing open pit outline, resistivity and gold intercepts

This press release has been authorized for release by the Board of Dateline Resources Limited.

About Dateline Resources Limited

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1.F) is an Australian company focused on mining and exploration in North America. The Company owns 100% of the Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California.

The Colosseum Gold Mine is located in the Walker Lane Trend in East San Bernardino County, California. On 6 June 2024, the Company announced to the ASX that the Colosseum Gold mine has a JORC-2012 compliant Mineral Resource estimate of 27.1Mt @ 1.26g/t Au for 1.1Moz. Of the total Mineral Resource, 455koz @ 1.47/t Au (41%) are classified as Measured, 281koz @1.21g/t Au (26%) as Indicated and 364koz @ 1.10g/t Au (33%) as Inferred.

On 23 May 2025, Dateline announced that updated economics for the Colosseum Gold Project generated an NPV6.5 of US$550 million and an IRR of 61% using a gold price of US$2,900/oz.

The Colosseum is located less than 10km north of the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine. Planning has commenced on drill testing the REE potential at Colosseum.

Dateline has also acquired the high-grade Argos Strontium Project, also located in San Bernadino County, California. Argos is reportedly the largest strontium deposit in the U.S. with previous celestite production grading 95%+ SrSO4.

Forward-Looking Statements

Competent Person Statement

Sample preparation and any exploration information in this announcement is based upon work reviewed by Mr Greg Hall who is a Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (CP-IMM). Mr Hall has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code). Mr Hall is a Non-Executive Director of Dateline Resources Limited and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Company Confirmations

The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcements dated 23 October 2024 with regard to the Colosseum MRE and 23 May 2025 with regard to Colosseum Project Economics. Similarly, the Company confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates and the forecast financial information referred to in those previous announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.

