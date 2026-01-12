France's fourth PV tender for non-interconnected areas allocated 40 MW across Corsica, Réunion, and French Guiana. The weighted average tariff fell to €92.04 ($107.59)/MWh, while overall subscription remained well below the 99 MW available.From pv magazine France The French Ministry of Energy Transition announced the results of its fourth tender round for solar projects in non-interconnected zones (ZNI) at the end of December. The procurement exercise included rooftop and carport projects, agrivoltaic carports and greenhouses above 500 kW, and ground-mounted solar plants from 500 kW to 12 MW. ...

