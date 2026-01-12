Geospatial Solution for Safety-Critical Maritime Use Sets Global Benchmark for Chart Automation

Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, announced today that the Shom (French Hydrographic and Oceanographic Office) has officially adopted Custom Chart Builder (CCB) for automated production of all paper nautical charts. Following extensive testing and configuration, Shom confirmed that CCB-generated charts meet the stringent safety standards required by the French Navy, marking a pivotal advancement in automating maritime cartography and reinforcing its role as a pioneer in maritime digital transformation.

"This adoption demonstrates that high-quality, regulation-compliant paper charts can now be produced without manual intervention, dramatically reducing production time and cost," said Rafael Ponce, Esri principal maritime consultant. "Shom's endorsement validates Esri's CCB as a trusted solution for hydrographic offices worldwide, supporting the transition to digital-first workflows and e-navigation."

Over the course of 2024, Shom evaluated multiple software solutions and selected Esri's CCB suite for its ability to automate chart creation from Electronic Navigational Charts (ENCs). After a successful collaboration on development-including Shom's customized symbology-Shom achieved a rendering quality that met the operational standards of the French Navy. The result is a scalable, efficient solution that preserves safety and compliance while enabling significant resource savings.

"Thanks to Esri's Custom Chart Builder, Shom has modernized its chart production workflow without compromising safety," said Nicolas David, who serves as chief of the Cartographic Department at Shom and led the CCB testing. "The CPENC [Certified Printed ENC] provided by Shom does not present any significant differences compared to conventional nautical charts."

Esri's CCB is designed for maritime agencies, defense organizations, and hydrographic offices seeking to streamline chart production while maintaining regulatory standards. It supports the transition to S-100-based digital products by freeing staff to focus on them, and also helps organizations balance legacy needs with future demands.

Esri recognized Shom's achievement with a Special Achievement in GIS Award at the 2025 Esri User Conference. Discussions are now underway to integrate Shom's configurations into future CCB releases, benefiting and enabling more out-of-the-box charting capabilities for other hydrographic offices. Shom also plans to share its FME-based developments and expertise to support global adoption.

To learn more about how Esri can help professionals in the maritime industry meet changing standards in nautical charting, visit esri.com/en-us/arcgis/products/arcgis-maritime/overview.

About Shom

The Shom, the French national hydrographic and oceanographic office, provides physical knowledge of the ocean. It measures and describes sea levels, currents, marine sediments, swells, sea temperature, salinity, underwater noise, relief, magnetic fields, etc., and predicts how they will change.

Its internationally recognized expertise informs the decisions of sea users and maritime stakeholders. Its products and services meet the needs of the armed forces, ensure the safety of navigators, guide public policy on the sea and coastline, support the development of the blue economy, and contribute to the preservation of the marine environment.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

