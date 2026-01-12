New solution brings specialized AI agents and visual, collaborative AI workflows to Miro's AI Innovation Workspace enabling teams to collaborate faster and execute at enterprise scale

Miro, the AI Innovation Workspace for teams, today launched AI Workflows for enterprise customers to accelerate and transform how organizations turn initial ideas to final deliverables. AI Workflows helps enterprise teams build, customize, and share collaborative AI workflows that automate end-to-end processes on Miro's canvas. Early adopters report shrinking their innovation cycle from weeks to hours, and cutting total delivery time and cost savings by more than 50% when deploying AI Workflows across collaborative projects.

Teams can create custom collaborative AI workflows that turn messy inputs into shareable deliverables strategy documents, prototypes, diagrams, roadmaps in minutes instead of hours. The product combines three capabilities: Flows (visual multi-step AI workflows that link together AI actions while keeping humans in control), Sidekicks (conversational agents with custom context and skills for specific tasks) and Visual Context Processing (where teams' existing work in Miro's canvas is processed visually as context for AI).

"Teams shouldn't have to choose between AI and collaboration," said Jeff Chow, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Miro. "Collaborative AI Workflows lets teams work with AI the same way they work with each other visually, in real-time, on a shared canvas where everyone can contribute. Our customers are proving that when you bring AI and teams together on a shared canvas, you don't just work faster you transform how work gets done."

Miro customers are already experiencing the benefits:

FREITAG a Swiss design and lifestyle company collaborated with Miro Solution Partner Smart System Guild to run an ERP replacement project using Miro AI Workflows. "Using AI directly in a collaborative workspace brings big gains," says Rainer Grau, Managing Director at Smart System Guild. "AI Workflows helped us to achieve a 50% reduction in time and resource costs, as well as improving the speed of data analysis by 80% the time spent on workshop evaluation dropped from weeks to days. Miro showed us how we can save time, but also reduce project risk. A bonus is that the core Miro board still serves as FREITAG's living documentation for the next ERP phase. This is how companies should run software replacement projects."

EPAM a global strategy and consulting firm used AI Workflows to move from new product discovery to validation faster. "With AI, generating ideas can be effortless our client organizations and our teams can produce hundreds of them," Macy Donaway, Client Lead for Innovation at EPAM. "But that creates a new bottleneck: knowing which ideas are actually worth pursuing, and then securing buy-in across organizations to make them real. Miro can help transform this. By embedding Sidekicks as context-aware agents in our workflows, and AI-assisted workflows, we automate repetitive elements of the discovery work and free our teams to focus on validation, rapid iteration and prototyping, and organizational alignment. The result? We're moving from initial ideas to proven hypotheses in weeks rather than months."

Key benefits:

Slash manual documentation time Workshops become strategy documents, prototypes, and roadmaps in minutes instead of hours. Teams report saving hundreds or thousands of hours of manual formatting work, letting them focus on thinking instead of transcribing.

Workshops become strategy documents, prototypes, and roadmaps in minutes instead of hours. Teams report saving hundreds or thousands of hours of manual formatting work, letting them focus on thinking instead of transcribing. Turn ideas into deliverables instantly The canvas becomes the prompt. Existing work process maps, journey maps, research synthesis becomes AI context automatically. No retyping. AI Workflows generates complete outputs from strategy docs to prototypes while exposing every step so users can perfect and reuse processes.

The canvas becomes the prompt. Existing work process maps, journey maps, research synthesis becomes AI context automatically. No retyping. AI Workflows generates complete outputs from strategy docs to prototypes while exposing every step so users can perfect and reuse processes. Scale best practices across the organization Create, save, and share unlimited custom AI Workflows tailored to specific processes. Turn the best PM's discovery process or the top Designer's workshop format into reusable templates anyone on the team can run. Democratize expertise instead of bottlenecking it.

Create, save, and share unlimited custom AI Workflows tailored to specific processes. Turn the best PM's discovery process or the top Designer's workshop format into reusable templates anyone on the team can run. Democratize expertise instead of bottlenecking it. Ground AI in company-specific knowledge Connect to company knowledge systems like Microsoft Copilot, Glean, Gemini Enterprise or Amazon Q so AI outputs are grounded in actual data, not generic responses.

Connect to company knowledge systems like Microsoft Copilot, Glean, Gemini Enterprise or Amazon Q so AI outputs are grounded in actual data, not generic responses. Generate multiple formats from one input A single workflow can produce a strategy document, prototype, roadmap, and stakeholder presentation from the same canvas. One workflow, multiple deliverables tailored to different audiences.

A single workflow can produce a strategy document, prototype, roadmap, and stakeholder presentation from the same canvas. One workflow, multiple deliverables tailored to different audiences. Eliminate handoff delays with transparent workflows AI agents work alongside teams on the same canvas where collaboration already happens. Everyone sees the AI's work, contributes to it, and builds on it together no black boxes or isolated prompting.

AI agents work alongside teams on the same canvas where collaboration already happens. Everyone sees the AI's work, contributes to it, and builds on it together no black boxes or isolated prompting. Access the right model for every task Miro integrates with OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and more so your teams have the flexibility to select the right model for every task.

Three-quarters of global business leaders believe that most AI tools focus too much on supporting individual work, rather than team productivity. This approach slows teams down and creates more work, not less. 82% of leaders want AI solutions that drive team not just individual productivity. AI Workflows meets this demand and embeds AI directly into the canvas where teams already work together, reducing complexity and meaning teams no longer need to switch between multiple tools when working on a project. Individual productivity becomes genuine team collaboration that delivers business acceleration. While other tools fragment work across isolated AI interactions, Miro brings teams and AI together in one workspace. The result is faster cycles, fewer miscommunications, and work that actually ships instead of getting stuck in handoffs.

About Miro

Miro is the AI Innovation Workspace that brings teams and AI together to plan, co-create, and build the next big thing, faster. Serving more than 100 million users across 250,000 customers, Miro empowers cross-functional teams to flow from early discovery through final delivery on a shared, AI-first canvas. With the canvas as the prompt, Miro's collaborative AI Workflows keeps teams in the flow of work, scales shifts in ways of working, and drives organization-wide transformation. Founded in 2011, Miro currently employs more than 1,600 people in 14 hubs around the world. To learn more, visit https://miro.com.

