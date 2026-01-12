Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.01.2026 14:06 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Leadgene Biosolutions Expands Its Product Portfolio Following Strategic Integration, Advancing Early-Stage Mixing and Long-Term Metabolic Insight

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadgene Biosolutions today announces the expansion of its product portfolio following its strategic integration into Leadgene Biomedical. The expanded portfolio supports both early-stage cell line development and long-term metabolic research, enabling researchers to make more informed decisions earlier in their workflows.

Early-Stage Cell Line Development with Defined Mixing and Real-Time Insight

For biopharmaceutical companies, Leadgene Biosolutions continues to advance its microbioreactor platform family with S.NEST 2.0 and C.NEST 2.0, designed for 96- and 24-well microplate-based cell line development and early-stage clone assessment.

By introducing controlled mixing at early stages where it has traditionally been difficult to implement, these platforms support faster and more consistent cell growth. In 24-well formats, a dedicated mixing mode enables higher cell densities, allowing more process-relevant experiments to be explored earlier through a practical scale-down approach.

Long-Term Observation of Cellular Metabolism

For academic and discovery-focused researchers, Leadgene Biosolutions offers the DolphinQ and DolphinQ Mini systems, developed to support long-term observation of cellular metabolism.

By enabling continuous monitoring throughout extended culture periods, these platforms allow researchers to move beyond short measurement windows and observe how metabolic states evolve over time. This time-based perspective provides valuable context for understanding cellular responses, adaptations, and transitions across different phases of culture. Such insight supports research in areas including mitochondrial function, cellular adaptation, differentiation, and prolonged treatment response.

Looking Ahead

With its expanded product portfolio, Leadgene Biosolutions enters its next phase with a clearer and more focused offering-supporting earlier, data-driven decisions in biopharmaceutical development and enabling long-term metabolic insight for discovery research.

Leadgene Biosolutions website: https://www.leadgene-biosolutions.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leadgene-biosolutions-expands-its-product-portfolio-following-strategic-integration-advancing-early-stage-mixing-and-long-term-metabolic-insight-302658112.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.