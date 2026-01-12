Cambridge, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - DaCapo Brainscience today announced the appointment of Leslie Williams as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the appointment of Mridul Mehta, PhD, as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and the promotion of Warren Hirst, PhD, to Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). DaCapo Brainscience is focused on applying its proprietary discovery platform - an in vitro model of neurodegenerative disease that recapitulates human biology - to identify and develop small molecule therapies capable of slowing or halting progression of neurodegenerative disease.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Biotech veteran Leslie Williams appointed as President & CEO to lead company through transition from early discovery to clinical-stage drug developer.

Mridul Mehta, PhD announced as Chief Technology Officer and Warren Hirst, PhD promoted to Chief Scientific Officer.

Strengthened leadership advances company goal to identify and develop small-molecule therapies to slow or stop neurodegenerative disease, beginning with Parkinson's.

Click image above to view full announcement.

About DaCapo Brainscience



DaCapo Brainscience uses its own discovery platform to develop small-molecule medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. By combining advanced data analysis with human-based laboratory models, we identify new disease pathways and design targeted treatments that aim to slow or stop disease progression, with an initial focus on Parkinson's disease.

Source: DaCapo Brainscience

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280047

Source: Reportable, Inc.