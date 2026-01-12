New York, New York and Framingham, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) ("NANO Nuclear" or "the Company"), a leading advanced nuclear micro modular reactor (MMR) and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider, to explore the potential integration of NANO Nuclear's suite of advanced modular microreactors with Ameresco's engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) capabilities, to deploy the KRONOS MMR Energy System on federal and commercial sites.

The MOU outlines the proposed collaboration between NANO Nuclear and Ameresco to evaluate potential pathways for the siting, development, construction, licensing, operation, and eventual decommissioning of NANO Nuclear's nuclear modular microreactors in development, including KRONOS MMR, ZEUS and LOKI MMR.

"This MOU marks another milestone for NANO Nuclear as we continue to build customer demand for our approach to delivering reliable, modular nuclear microreactor energy systems in support of the United States' energy transition," said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear. "Working alongside Ameresco, a leading U.S. publicly traded energy infrastructure company, gives us the opportunity to test our advanced, patented microreactor technologies against real-world requirements at scale, across both federal and commercial levels. We see this as an important step in addressing the country's evolving energy needs with our safe, reliable and modular nuclear solutions."

Following a comprehensive assessment of regulatory and financial considerations, stakeholder engagement, site suitability, integration requirements, and utility interconnections, Ameresco and NANO Nuclear expect to enter into specific agreements under which Ameresco would lead EPC activities for sites using NANO Nuclear's systems within the United States. As the initial assessment advances, the companies plan to coordinate on government funding and other available incentives.

Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) to Explore the Integration of its Advanced Microreactor Technologies with Next-Generation of Energy Infrastructure

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11703/280021_6bda22ad74d4daad_002full.jpg

"Our collaboration with NANO Nuclear underscores our commitment to advancing and diversifying our clean energy portfolio. By evaluating the integration and deployment of their next-generation modular microreactors, we are strengthening our ability to deliver reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy solutions that meet the evolving needs of our federal customers, as well as the data center and industrial markets," said Nicole Bulgarino, President of Federal Solutions and Utility Infrastructure at Ameresco.

As part of its broader efforts to help customers reduce their carbon footprints by a cumulative 500 million metric tons by 2050, Ameresco intends to evaluate the potential integration of NANO Nuclear's advanced modular microreactor technology with its portfolio of advanced systems.

This portfolio, including existing facilities, microgrid solutions, and battery energy storage systems (BESS), enables the delivery of firm, dispatchable energy infrastructure solutions. These solutions are designed to serve a wide range of customers, including federal, state, and local governments, utilities, data centers, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial users.

"We're delighted to work with Ameresco to evaluate how our suite of modular microreactor technologies in development can fit into next-generation energy infrastructure solutions," said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear. "Ameresco's extensive operational footprint, broad industry and governmental contacts and experience operating large, complex energy systems will provide us with valuable insights into how our systems can be best aligned to real operating conditions. This collaboration will help us to ensure that our microreactors will be suited to meet the growing power demands of AI, data centers, and other energy-intensive applications, and we look forward to continuing discussions around potential sites and future development opportunities."

The MOU is a non-binding statement of intention outlining the proposed collaboration between NANO Nuclear and Ameresco. The companies will explore the potential for entering into definitive documentation related to their collaboration in the future as circumstances warrant.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) is a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering energy infrastructure solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, data centers, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is a North American advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear's reactor products in development include patented KRONOS MMR Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, "ZEUS", a portable solid core battery reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear's own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear's developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS' initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/

PLEASE FOLLOW OUR SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES HERE:

NANO Nuclear Energy LINKEDIN

NANO Nuclear Energy YOUTUBE

NANO Nuclear Energy X PLATFORM

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of NANO Nuclear's management in connection with this news release contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "explore", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those related to the anticipated benefits to NANO Nuclear of the MOU with Ameresco as described herein and NANO Nuclear's future plans in general. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE"), U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC"), Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") or related state or other U.S. or non-U.S. nuclear licensing submissions, (ii) risks related the development of new or advanced technology and the acquisition of complementary technology or businesses, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues and the development of competitive technology, (iii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations, (iv) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology in the timelines we anticipate, if ever, (v) risks related to the impact of U.S. and non-U.S. government regulation, policies and licensing requirements, including by the DOE, and the NRC, including those associated with the recently enacted ADVANCE Act and the May 23, 2025, Executive Orders seeking to streamline nuclear regulation, and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with the operating a developing business a highly regulated, competitive and rapidly evolving industry, including that our plans may change and we may use our cash on hand faster or in different ways than anticipated as our business requires. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280021

Source: NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.