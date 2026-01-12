Amedeo Limited ("Amedeo") is pleased to announce the issuance of a compulsory redemption of shares and return of capital to the investors in DNA3 (the "Fund"), following Amedeo's successful sale of four (4) Airbus A380-861 aircraft to Emirates during the third and fourth quarters of 2025.

This milestone represents the culmination of a 12-year investment lifecycle, during which Amedeo served as the exclusive Arranger and Asset Manager. These specific assets hold significant historical value for the firm, having been financed via one of the industry's inaugural Lessor Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificate (EETC) structures for a non-US issuer.

"We are exceptionally pleased with the outcome of this investment and our ability to deliver significant value to our investors through this Fund. The Company has, throughout its life, performed in line with its investment objective of delivering high and regular dividends from owning Aircraft leased to a strong counterparty." said Gabriella Lapidus, Chief Commercial Officer of Amedeo. "Successfully managing these assets from inception through to exit underscores Amedeo's expertise in complex aviation financing and asset management. We extend our sincere gratitude to the Board (both past and present), Nimrod Capital, our lenders, investors, and partners for their steadfast support over the past 12 years. We look forward to bringing new, high-value investment opportunities to our institutional partners in the near future".

"On behalf of my fellow Board members I would like to thank Amedeo and Nimrod Capital as well as all other service providers. They have all contributed to positioning us well to deliver the value for our Shareholders that we have achieved not only during the period but also post period end with the agreement to sell all four Aircraft to Emirates. Despite challenging market conditions over some of the 12 years since our admission to the stock market, the Company has consistently paid its regular quarterly dividends and is on course to deliver a capital return, in accordance with the clear objectives at the outset, transparently delivered throughout and shortly to be fully executed" said Andreas Tautscher, Chairman of DNA3.

About Amedeo: Amedeo is a privately owned global leading Aircraft Lessor and Asset Manager and principal investor in aviation based in Dublin, London, and Greenwich, Connecticut. The team has over 140 years of combined experience managing an extensive portfolio of aircraft on behalf of various investors. Amedeo has financed a wide spectrum of aircraft types with long-term relationships with OEMs, airlines and financiers. For more information, please visit: www.amedeo.aero

