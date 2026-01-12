Anzeige
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
WKN: A3EWDC | ISIN: KYG6796W1151
NASDAQ
12.01.26 | 15:50
0,020 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Oriental Culture Holding LTD Announces Special Cash Dividend Plan to Reward Shareholders on Fifth Anniversary of Listing

Nasdaq: OCG

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (Nasdaq: OCG) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a special cash dividend plan to celebrate the company's fifth anniversary of listing on Nasdaq and reward shareholders for their long-term support.

The specific dividend details are as follows:

  • Dividend Type: Special Cash Dividend
  • Eligible Shareholders: Shareholders of record as of January 22, 2026
  • Dividend Amount: US$0.05 per share (based on shares outstanding as of the record date of January 22, 2026)
  • Payment Date: February 9, 2026

OCG CEO Shao Yi stated: "After securing the necessary funds for ongoing operations and development, the company has decided to return a portion of accumulated cash reserves from prior years to shareholders as dividends. This reflects our commitment to rewarding shareholder support and sharing in our growth achievements. This dividend represents our sincere gratitude for shareholders' five-year partnership. We firmly believe that while actively developing our business, we must also directly reward shareholders to foster long-term value creation."

This dividend plan was approved by the Board of Directors on January 8, 2026, and its implementation will comply with relevant regulations.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to risks and uncertainties. OCG assumes no obligation to update this information.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oriental-culture-holding-ltd-announces-special-cash-dividend-plan-to-reward-shareholders-on-fifth-anniversary-of-listing-302658164.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
