Kolter Homes: L'Ambiance at Avenir Reaches Major Sales Milestone in Palm Beach Gardens

New luxury homes for sale by a leading home builder surpass the halfway-sold mark as demand continues across northern Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / L'Ambiance at Avenir, a residential neighborhood developed by Kolter Homes, has reached a significant milestone, with the community now more than halfway sold. The achievement reflects continued demand for luxury homes for sale and new construction homes in Palm Beach Gardens, an area experiencing sustained growth and buyer interest.

"Reaching this milestone reflects the strong interest we continue to see for new construction and thoughtfully planned homes in Palm Beach Gardens," said Brian Grove, Vice President at Kolter Homes. "L'Ambiance at Avenir has resonated with buyers who value quality design, location, and long-term livability. As the community moves beyond the halfway point, opportunities are becoming increasingly limited."

Situated within the master-planned Avenir community, L'Ambiance has drawn interest from buyers seeking carefully designed homes, long-term value, and access to the region's expanding infrastructure. As availability tightens, the pace of sales highlights the strength of the Palm Beach County real estate market and the appeal of well-located residential communities.

A Milestone Reflecting Market Demand

Reaching the halfway-sold mark underscores a broader trend across northern Palm Beach County, where buyers continue to prioritize quality construction and location. Demand for homes for sale in Palm Beach Gardens remains strong, particularly among those seeking modern floorplans, flexible living spaces, and proximity to employment centers, recreation, and coastal destinations.

Industry analysts have noted increased interest in communities that balance design, livability, and long-term planning. L'Ambiance's progress mirrors that momentum, as buyers respond to limited inventory and rising demand for luxury homes for sale within established master-planned developments.

New Luxury Homes Within a Master-Planned Community

L'Ambiance at Avenir features a collection of single-family residences offering two to five bedrooms, with pricing beginning in the $800s. Home designs emphasize open layouts, contemporary architecture, and adaptable spaces intended to meet a range of lifestyle needs. These features have resonated with buyers evaluating new construction homes built by an experienced home builder in Palm Beach Gardens.

The community's location within Avenir provides residents with access to thoughtfully planned roadways, green spaces, and future commercial offerings, contributing to its long-term appeal. As more homes are sold, remaining opportunities within L'Ambiance continue to narrow.

Expanded Residential Opportunities at Avenir

In addition to L'Ambiance, Kolter Homes is also developing Esprit at Avenir, a 55-plus community within the same master-planned setting. Esprit at Avenir is planned to include a future full-service restaurant and bar, further enhancing lifestyle options for residents. Homes at Esprit range from two to five bedrooms, with pricing beginning in the $800s.

Together, these neighborhoods contribute to Avenir's growing reputation as a destination for buyers seeking a range of luxury homes for sale in Palm Beach Gardens.

Limited Opportunities Remain

With L'Ambiance now more than halfway sold, remaining inventory is limited. Buyers considering homes for sale in Palm Beach Gardens are encouraged to explore current availability while opportunities remain within this phase of Avenir. Continued market demand suggests that remaining homes are expected to sell as the community progresses toward completion.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes remains dedicated to its mission of helping homebuyers find their perfect home and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. These awards underscore the company's commitment to quality, design, and customer satisfaction. The company expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Eliant for this recognition and extends its gratitude to its homebuyers and residents for their continued trust and support.

