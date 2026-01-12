Lighthouse Ltd: Lighthouse Wins HotelTechAwards for Sixth Consecutive Year, The Hotels Network Secures Fourth Straight Win for Best Direct Booking Tool

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Lighthouse, the leading commercial platform for the travel and hospitality industry, today announces its sixth consecutive year of category leadership in the HotelTechAwards, winning top honors in the following categories:

Best Rate Shopping & Market Intelligence: Rate Insight

Best Hotel Rate Parity: Parity Insight

Best Business Intelligence: Lighthouse BI

Best Direct Booking Tool: The Hotels Network Personalization (winner for the fourth consecutive year)

The Hotels Network was acquired by Lighthouse in April 2025 and marks the first time all four award-winning solutions are recognized together as part of a single Lighthouse platform, highlighting the company's ability to unify pricing, parity, distribution, business intelligence, and direct booking optimization into a single commercial platform.

Today, more than 80,000 hotels across 185 countries rely on Lighthouse to transform complex market data into actionable insights that drive revenue growth.

"Six years of consistent recognition across these categories is a powerful validation of the standard we set for ourselves, but more importantly, it reflects the deep trust our customers place in us every day" said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of Lighthouse. "These awards belong to the hoteliers who took time to provide their feedback to HTR and who push us to keep innovating. Their success is our success, and we're just getting started."

The HotelTechAwards determine winners based on verified customer feedback and key data signals including integration compatibility, organizational health, market share, partner quality, and customer support excellence. Each year, over 1.5 million hotel industry professionals use HotelTechReport.com to inform hotel technology purchasing decisions.

"The HotelTechAwards are intentionally designed to reward sustained, real-world impact - not short-term momentum," said Jordan Hollander, CEO of HotelTechReport. "Winning across rate intelligence, parity, business intelligence, and direct booking for six consecutive years requires more than strong individual products; it demands deep integration, consistent execution, and the trust of tens of thousands of hoteliers globally. Lighthouse's ability to maintain category leadership while successfully integrating The Hotels Network into a unified commercial platform is exceptionally rare in this industry and sets a clear benchmark for what modern hotel revenue technology should look like."

The recognition caps a year of significant expansion for Lighthouse, including The Hotels Network acquisition and the launch of Connect AI, which makes hotels discoverable and bookable directly within AI platforms like ChatGPT.

See what category-leading commercial intelligence looks like. Request a demo

Contact:

Adam Swart

adam.swart@mylighthouse.com

(917) 359-8969

SOURCE: Lighthouse Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lighthouse-wins-hoteltechawards-for-sixth-consecutive-year-the-h-1125704