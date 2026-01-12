US Med-Equip Recognized as One of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business

Fast-Growing Rental Company Honored for Supply Chain Excellence Supporting Hospitals

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / US Med-Equip (USME) was named one of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business and featured in this month's publication for helping hospitals with its on-demand medical equipment rentals and management solutions.

Modern Healthcare, the most trusted business news in the healthcare industry empowering healthcare leaders to make informed business decisions, recognized USME as part of its distinguished 2025 list of "leading healthcare suppliers, vendors and partners whose work is driving meaningful impact across the country."

USME was honored for delivering ventilators, infusion pumps, specialty beds, therapeutic surfaces and other rented equipment within hours, helping hospitals minimize high capital and equipment maintenance costs while supporting high-quality care, especially during patient surges like flu season.

"These organizations demonstrate the progress, creativity and excellence that help move healthcare forward," said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "Their innovative approaches and measurable impact are redefining what's possible in care delivery and operations."

USME's top-rated service, award-winning technology and nationwide branch network have made the Best in Business company a trusted lifeline for hospitals facing constant demand and shifting patient needs. Modern Healthcare considered first-hand impact, such as the following feedback from a respiratory therapy supervisor at a major medical center, when selecting award recipients.

"Your professionalism, prompt communication and dedication to making sure our patients had what they needed quickly made a huge difference. We are grateful for your dependable partnership, going above and beyond to ensure our department could continue providing quality care."

USME's operational excellence, speed of delivery and customer collaboration positioned it as a Best in Business partner for hospitals working to control costs while ensuring equipment readiness, compliance, and reliability for patients.

About USME

With dedicated employees across more than 100 locations, USME delivers patient-ready medical equipment within 2 hours plus drive time 24/7, 365 days a year.

