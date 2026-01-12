Accu-Time Systems and Legion Announce Seamless Time Clock Integration for Workforce Management

ATS' cloud-based TimeCom Solution now integrates seamlessly with Legion's Workforce Management Platform

WINDSOR, CT / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Accu-Time Systems, the leader in advanced employee time tracking solutions, is excited to announce that its cloud-based TimeCom Solution now integrates seamlessly with Legion's Workforce Management Platform, bringing new levels of automation, security, and efficiency to enterprise workforce time tracking and scheduling.?

With this new integration, organizations benefit from the industry's most durable, feature-rich time clocks-including biometric, proximity, touch, and swipe card technologies-backed by TimeCom's near real-time, cloud-based system. Legion's platform leverages intelligent automation and labor optimization, aligning clock data with dynamic scheduling to simplify payroll and compliance processes while boosting employee engagement.?

"This collaboration streamlines every aspect of employee time management-from accurate clock-in/out records and flexible self-service features to fully automated timesheet approvals and schedule alignment," said Ryan McColgan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Accu-Time Systems. "Enterprise businesses can now synchronize workforce data across platforms, eliminate manual data entry, and reduce errors-empowering both managers and employees to focus on what matters most."?

Key benefits and features of the integration include:

Seamless data synchronization between Legion and TimeCom for accurate payroll processing and compliance.?

Wide choice of secure clock-in methods: biometric, facial recognition, fingerprint, proximity, and swipe cards.?

Real-time tracking and automated schedule-to-clock exception alerts.?

Modular deployment for flexible, scalable rollouts-ideal for multi-location enterprises.??

About Accu-Time Systems

Accu-Time Systems, an AMANO company, is a leading provider of employee time tracking solutions. Specializing in innovative technologies, ATS simplifies and optimizes workforce management processes. The company's commitment to innovation, security, and customer satisfaction continues to shape the future of employee time tracking. ATS offers a range of time clock options, including touch and non-touch time clocks, biometrics, proximity, and swipe card technologies. Additionally, ATS provides TimeCom, a cloud-based time-tracking solution capable of collecting and transmitting employee data between ATS time clocks, Legion Technologies, and other leading ERP, HCM, and WFM applications. For more information, visit https://www.accu-time.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Legion

Legion Technologies delivers the industry's most innovative workforce management platform. It enables businesses to maximize labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. The award-winning, AI-driven Legion WFM platform is intelligent, automated, and employee-centric. It's proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimization, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency. Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. For more information, visit https://legion.co and follow us on LinkedIn.

For more information, contact: Carlos Bernal 1-860-870-5000 | cbernal@accu-time.com

