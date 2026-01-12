Shore Law Announces the Speak Up, Stay Protected: Whistleblowers in Elder Care Scholarship

Students can apply by June 15, 2026, to win $2,500.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Shore Law is an industry leader when it comes to nursing home abuse cases. Clients who turn to the Chicago-based firm for legal support can trust its personal injury lawyers to treat them like individuals instead of case numbers.

Today, Shore Law wants to extend its client advocacy by lending a hand to students pursuing a college education. The Speak Up, Stay Protected: Whistleblowers in Elder Care Scholarship promises $2,500 to a student who can create a video of less than three minutes discussing how their state laws protect nursing home abuse whistleblowers.

Shore Law and its team specifically want young people to think about the ways that legal safeguards make it easier and safer for whistleblowers to report abuse that might otherwise put nursing home residents at risk for severe injuries or death.

Applicants should create a video no more than three minutes long discussing their state's specific whistleblower legislation and how that legislation protects nursing home whistleblowers. Additionally, students should analyze what legal reforms could strengthen these protections and encourage more reporting.

Students have until June 15, 2026, to complete and submit their applications for consideration. The scholarship selection committee will choose its winner within three months of the scholarship submission deadline. Please do not contact Shore Law during this time, as the team can't provide students with updates on the status of their applications.

The use of AI to generate a scholarship video, create fake actors, or modify a student's voice will result in a student's application being removed from the applicant pool without further consideration. Shore Law wants to celebrate students' unique perspectives on the statutes designed to make it easier to protect the elderly members of their communities.

Students should review the scholarship's terms and conditions before submitting their applications for consideration. The team with Shore Law looks forward to hearing applicants' thoughts and offering its support to a student who thoughtfully engages with their state's whistleblower legislation.

About Shore Law

Shore Law is on the cutting edge of advocacy for victims of nursing home abuse and neglect. Helmed by Megan Shore, the firm's Chicago personal injury lawyers take pride in litigating on behalf of victims of sexual assault, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse and neglect, birth injuries, dental malpractice, and community integrated living arrangement abuse, among other incidents.

Megan Shore has spent her entire career advocating for people in need and has a 100% success rate when it comes to obtaining the compensation that her clients need to recover from their losses. Working with Shore Law allows clients to benefit from that personalized attention, ensuring that their voices are heard in the wake of life-changing accidents and mistreatment.

Shore Law consistently makes it easier for victims to navigate the civil system without introducing any additional stress into their lives. Interested parties can reach out to the team's representatives to book a free case consultation today .

Contact Information:

Megan Shore, Attorney

312-668-7893

mshore@shoreinjurylaw.com

SOURCE: Shore Law

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/shore-law-announces-the-speak-up-stay-protected-whistleblowers-i-1126035