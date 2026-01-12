PPC Flex Announces Strategic Acquisition of SÜDPACK's US Operations

BUFFALO GROVE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / PPC Flex, a leading North American flexible packaging manufacturer sponsored by GTCR, today announced the successful acquisition of the United States operations of SÜDPACK, a global leader in high-performance films and innovative packaging solutions. This strategic move expands PPC Flex's manufacturing footprint and strengthens its position as a premier provider of Purposeful, Powerful, Packaging Solutions across the consumer and healthcare packaged goods sectors.

A Powerful Strategic Fit

The acquisition of SÜDPACK's US facilities, located in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, provides PPC Flex with enhanced production capabilities in flexographic printing and conversion, as well as cold seal technology. SÜDPACK's US operations are strategically located in the heart of the domestic meat and cheese industries, offering immediate access to new and growing critical customer segments. By integrating SÜDPACK's advanced film technology and conversion capabilities, PPC Flex will further differentiate itself through:

New and innovative flexible packaging solutions for the growing specialty protein market - Expanding PPC's current product and service offering specifically in the meat and cheese categories.

Expanded technical solutions and product offerings, including cold seal technology, to further enhance current strategic customer partnerships in the specialty snack, confectionary, and 'better for you' markets.

Additional capabilities, capacity and equipment redundancy to provide all our customers with shorter lead times and an enhanced speed-to-market service model across each of PPC's product offerings.

"We are thrilled to welcome the SÜDPACK US team into the PPC Flex family," said Kevin Keneally, CEO of PPC Flex. "This acquisition brings us expanded technical capabilities and capacity that will allow us to deliver even more innovative and sustainable solutions across our broad customer base".

Thorsten Seehars, CEO of SÜDPACK Group adds: "We are very pleased to have found in PPC Flex a strong and forward-looking buyer for our US Operations. Their strategic vision, innovative strength, and commitment to long-term growth give us full confidence that our facilities and our team are in excellent hands. We are equally glad that PPC Flex with its large converting footprint will become a strategic partner for SÜDPACK in the United States going forward."

About PPC Flex

PPC Flex, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL, is a leader in printing and converting of flexible films, pouches, and other innovative packaging solutions. Positioned as a bridge between "mega-cap" converters and regional suppliers, the company is uniquely defined by its agile, service-centric and technology-driven approach in niche markets including cleanroom packaging for healthcare and medical applications, consumer snack and organic brands, private label, specialty produce, pet care, nutraceutical, bakery and horticulture markets. With the addition of SÜDPACK's US operations, the firm now operates twelve manufacturing facilities in Buffalo Grove, IL, Kansas City, KS, Rome, GA, Payson, UT, North Salt Lake, UT, Pewaukee, WI, Hartland, WI, Columbus, OH, Oak Creek, WI, Colombia, South America, and Tefen, Israel. It's facilities are AIB, SQF level II, ISO-9001 and ISO 13485 certified. Founded in 2016 with its first acquisition in 2017, PPC provides the highest quality products with best-in-class lead times to service emerging, recognized national and private label brands.

For more information, please visit www.ppcflex.com.

About SÜDPACK

SÜDPACK is a leading manufacturer of high-performance films and packaging solutions for the food, non-food, medical and pharmaceutical industries and of customer-specific compounds for technically demanding applications.

The family business, which was founded by Alfred Remmele in 1964, is headquartered in Ochsenhausen, Germany. The production sites in Germany, France, Poland, Switzerland and the Netherlands are equipped with cutting-edge plant technology and manufacture to the highest standards, including the capacity to operate under clean room conditions.

SÜDPACK is committed to sustainable development and fulfills its responsibility as an employer and towards society, the environment and its customers. For its sustainable product developments and consistent commitment to a functioning circular economy in the plastics industry, SÜDPACK has received numerous awards.

Further information is available at suedpack.com

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that invests behind The Leaders Strategy - finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $30 billion in approximately 300 companies, and the firm currently manages approximately $50 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Tatiana Castro

VP Sales & Marketing

tatiana.castro@ppcflex.com

SOURCE: PPC Flex

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire