Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) (the "Company or Captiva") announces that it will co-host a significant atmospheric water station ribbon cutting ceremony on January 30, 2026 in Florida. Further details on the other institutional co-hosts and the location will be made shortly.

The Company further announces that it has granted an aggregate of 5,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") (Brian Conlan, CEO as to 4 million options) and the balance to a consultant of the Company pursuant to the Company's previously approved Stock Option Plan.

The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 3 years.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: Captiva Verde Wellness Corp.