Independent migration capabilities can enable faster front end deployment for any size RFID program

TrueVUE Cloud can help improve unified commerce, maximize on-floor availability and reduce out-of-stocks, mitigate markdowns and boost associate performance

NRF Big Show visitors can explore TrueVUE Cloud and other new innovations at booth #5321

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), today announced the release of a new option for retailers looking to gain inventory and operational visibility via its TrueVUE Cloud solution. Its leading inventory intelligence solution is now available as a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offering, designed for retailers who want to integrate the powerful inventory management capabilities of TrueVUE Cloud into their existing cloud services. 2026 NRF Big Show visitors can see TrueVUE Cloud PaaS-based insights in action at the Sensormatic Solutions booth.

"We built TrueVUE Cloud as an all-in-one, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, so retailers could gain access to insights on how products move without having to build stacks from the ground up," said Myron Burke, solutions management leader at Sensormatic Solutions. "This SaaS offering was designed to lower barriers to entry for many retailers. However, there was also an appetite for those insights, but within already established IT infrastructures. The PaaS model is a direct response to the call for flexibility, and can allow leaders to expand rather than replace their systems. This way, they can benefit from the best of both worlds and choose different deployment models that align with their IT strategy."

Like its SaaS counterpart, TrueVUE Cloud PaaS leverages radio-frequency identification (RFID), point-of-sale, manufacturing and other operational data designed to make it easier for global retail enterprises to reach and maintain inventory accuracy and fulfill customer orders across all channels. The TrueVUE Cloud PaaS option extends access to critical analytics tools so businesses can deploy on their cloud platform using the integrations their teams have tailored.

Its decoupled, RESTful API-first approach can allow retailers that take advantage of TrueVUE Cloud PaaS to pick and choose the tools that will make the biggest impact on operations and create refined, integrated systems that reflect each business' needs and objectives. Using either the PaaS or SaaS model can help retailers:

Improve unified commerce performance. Rapid cycle counts and product movement insights can deliver up to 99% inventory accuracy, helping ensure every order is complete and ready on time.

Rapid cycle counts and product movement insights can deliver up to 99% inventory accuracy, helping ensure every order is complete and ready on time. Maximize on-floor availability and reduce out-of-stocks. Real-time analytics and timely notifications help ensure restocks are on the way when they're needed.

Real-time analytics and timely notifications help ensure restocks are on the way when they're needed. Mitigate unnecessary markdowns. Data-driven merchandising practices help retailers right-size orders, which can help reduce markdowns.

Data-driven merchandising practices help retailers right-size orders, which can help reduce markdowns. Boost associate performance. Continuous product movement insights and cloud-based access help ensure store associates have accurate information to share with customers, saving time and improving interactions.

TrueVUE Cloud's stateless microservices enable the platform to grow alongside need, while its distributed architecture allows for front and backend enhancements with minimal impact on system operations. Sensormatic Solutions PaaS-ready suite includes a robust API library, monitoring dashboard and support for independent software vendor (ISV) program, as well as a range of software development kits (SDKs). The PaaS solution will be available for customers to adopt alongside the traditional, SaaS-centered model beginning March 2026.

The 2026 NRF Big Show will be held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City from Jan. 11-13. Attendees can stop by booth #5321 to explore TrueVUE Cloud PaaS and learn about Sensormatic Solutions latest innovations.

Stay up to date on all things Sensormatic Solutions during the show by searching SensormaticNRF on LinkedIn and X.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @johnsoncontrols on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, powers safe, secure and seamless retail experiences. For more than 60 years, the brand has been at the forefront of the industry's fast-moving technology adoption, redefining retail operations on a global scale and turning insights into actions. Sensormatic Solutions delivers an interconnected ecosystem of loss prevention, inventory intelligence and traffic insight solutions, along with our services and partners to enable retailers worldwide to innovate and elevate with precision, connecting data-driven outcomes that shape retail's future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, X and our YouTube channel.

