Can You Catch and Build Them All? The LEGO Group Reveals First-Ever LEGO Pokémon Sets and Trainer Challenge





BILLUND, Denmark, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the LEGO Group and The Pokémon Company International are unveiling the first ever collection of highly anticipated LEGO Pokémon sets. Based on some of the most iconic Pokémon from the brand's 30-year history, the first LEGO Pokémon sets allow fans to build and display their favourite Pokémon in LEGO brick form when they launch on 27 February 2026.

This exciting collaboration brings together two beloved worlds, inviting fans everywhere to continue their Pokémon Trainer journey, brick by brick. The launch of the first three sets sees five fan favourite Pokémon - Pikachu, Eevee, Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise - recreated in LEGO brick form, giving builders the opportunity to bring their adventures to life, one brick at a time.

A set truly worthy of one of the most recognisable Pokémon - the LEGO Pokémon Pikachu and Poké Ball. The set lets fans recreate one of the most iconic scenes from the franchise: Pikachu jumping out of the Poké Ball ready for battle. The brick-built Pikachu showcases this beloved Pokémon in a dynamic pose, leaping out from a Poké Ball.

The 2,050-piece set features a black lightning rod shaped base, with lightning energy emitting from the Poké Ball as Pikachu exits, ready for action. Key easter eggs include a "25" displayed on the base, signifying Pikachu's Pokédex number.





Celebrating the iconic Electric-type Pokémon, fans will be able to pose the build in a dynamic battle stance launching from the opened Poké Ball, as well as in a seated pose, with a closed Poké Ball.





The truly epic LEGO Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise set brings three of the most celebrated Pokémon to fans in one of the LEGO Group's largest ever display sets. Made up of over 6,838-pieces, the set features three Kanto first partner Pokémon evolutions, for the first time, in LEGO brick form.

Each of the three figures faithfully capture the original designs with remarkable authenticity and with their own unique articulation. These Pokémon can be displayed individually or together on the action base, which hides easter-eggs for fans to discover as they build. The base features design details inspired by each of the featured Pokémon's biomes, adding further depth to the display.





Celebrate Eevee's irresistible charm with LEGO Pokémon Eevee, a 587-piece set that brings the cherished Pokémon to life in dynamic detail. Eevee's expressive face, movable tail, head and limbs allow builders to pose the fan-favourite, either at rest or ready to jump into action. With the Build Together app, this set presents fans with the ability to build together with friends and family.

Julia Goldin, Chief Product & Marketing Officer of the LEGO Group, said: "Bringing the world of Pokémon to life in LEGO bricks is both an exciting opportunity and a great responsibility. We've worked to combine our worlds in a way that truly celebrates the creativity, adventure, and wonder that Pokémon represents. This partnership opens up a whole new range of possibilities for Trainers and builders alike, and we can't wait for fans to experience these new LEGO Pokémon sets."

"As a lifelong Pokémon fan, it's been an incredible honour to help bring these Pokémon to life in LEGO brick form for the first time," said Siddharth Muthyala, Design Director on LEGO Pokémon. "Pokémon has inspired generations of fans around the world, so our team approached the design of these sets with immense care and passion, ensuring every detail and pose truly celebrates what makes these characters so beloved. I hope fans will love building them, as much as we did designing them."

Gaku Susai, Chief Product and Experience Officer at The Pokémon Company International, adds: "Pokémon has always inspired discovery and connection and partnering with the LEGO Group brings those qualities together with creativity and imagination into a new form. By combining Pokémon's sense of adventure with the thoughtful design and attention to detail of the LEGO Group, we're giving fans the chance to build, play, and tell their own stories in ways they've never experienced before - something we're thrilled to see come to life."

Scavenger Hunt - Find & Catch Them All!

Between 12 January - 27 February LEGO Pokémon fans will be able to look for hidden LEGO Pokémon clues across digital channels. They will be challenged to find clues hidden throughout LEGO digital content and Pokémon digital content, to unlock exciting rewards and the chance to win The Grand Prize: experiencing PokémonXP and the 2026 Pokémon World Championshipsin San Francisco, including access to Championship Sunday at the Chase Center, as well as all three new LEGO Pokémon sets. For more information around the LEGO Pokémon Scavenger Hunt, fans can visit: LEGO.com/Pokémon

Accompanying photography

To celebrate the partnership, the LEGO Group has commissioned photography that captures the five Pokémon in five real-world settings across the world. Each location was chosen to reflect the unique traits and personalities of the Pokémon, blending their characters with breathtaking landscapes.

Gift with Purchase Details

Between 27 February - 8 March 2026, shoppers will receive a LEGO Pokémon Kanto Region Badge Collection (40892) as a gift with purchase when purchasing the LEGO Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise set (72153) at LEGO.com and LEGO branded stores while stocks last.

The new LEGO Pokémon sets will be available for pre-order starting today via LEGO.com/Pokemon, with immediate purchase available on LEGO.com, LEGO Stores and in selected retailers around the world, starting 27 February 2026.

Product Details

LEGO Pokémon Eevee

Age: 18+

Price: 59,99€ / 59,99$ / 54,99£

Pieces: 587

Product No.: 72151

Dimensions: Measures over 7.5 in. (19 cm) tall, 6 in. (15 cm) wide and 8.5 in. (21 cm) deep

Available: 27 th February 2026

February 2026 Pre-order: 12th January 2026



LEGO Pokémon Pikachu and Poké Ball

Age: 18+

Price: 199,99€ / 199,99$ / 179,99£

Pieces: 2050

Product No.: 72152

Dimensions: Measures over 13.5 in. (35 cm) tall, 10.5 in. (26 cm) wide and 15.5 in. (39 cm) deep

Available: 27 th February 2026

February 2026 Pre-order: 12th January 2026



LEGO Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise

Age: 18+

Price: 649,99€ / 649,99$ / 579,99£

Pieces: 6838

Product No.: 72153

Dimensions: Measures over 20 in. (50 cm) high, 21 in. (54 cm) wide and 14 in. (36 cm) long

Available: 27 th February 2026

February 2026 Pre-order: 12th January 2026

Gift with Purchase Information:

LEGO Pokémon Kanto Region Badge Collection (40892)

Dates: 27 February - 8 March 2026

Overview: Exhibit your Trainer battle prowess with the LEGO Pokémon Kanto Region Badge Collection (40892) display box. Inside the case are all 8 Pokémon Kanto region badges, instantly recognisable to Pokémon fans. Remove them to show a fellow Pokémon fan or keep them in the case, secured with a catch inspired by a Poké Ball. This 312-piece LEGO Pokémon set measures over 1 in. (3 cm) high, 7.5 in. (19 cm) wide and 4 in. (10 cm) deep.

Insiders Reward Information:

Dates: From 27 February 2026, while stocks last.

Insiders Reward: Mini Pokémon Center.

Overview: LEGO Insiders members can redeem 2,500 LEGO Insiders points for this brand-new Brick reward. This member exclusive micro-building is filled with fun little mini-scale details on the inside, inspired by all the different versions of the Pokémon Center from the Pokémon games, including a healing station at the front desk, a cozy seating area and a computer. Available to redeem from 27th February 2026 at LEGO.com/insiders/rewards, in select markets, while stocks last. Members will receive a code to add to their next LEGO.com order. Code is valid for 60 days after redemption.



About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine.

The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean "Play Well". Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. However, its products are now sold in more than 120 countries worldwide.

For more news from the LEGO Group, information about our financial performance and responsibility engagement, please visit www.LEGO.com/aboutus.

About Pokémon

The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing, marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children's entertainment properties in the world. For more information, please visit www.pokemon.com

