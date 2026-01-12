MDaudit Recognized as One of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business

WELLESLEY, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / MDaudit , an award-winning cloud-based continuous risk monitoring platform for healthcare revenue cycle management, is honored to be recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Best in Business of 2025. The annual program celebrates organizations that drive innovation, efficiency, and excellence, highlighting their pivotal role in enhancing the overall healthcare ecosystem.

"We are proud to honor this year's recipients of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Award," said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "These organizations demonstrate the progress, creativity, and excellence that help move healthcare forward. Their innovative approaches and measurable impact are redefining what's possible in care delivery and operations. Congratulations to this year's honorees for their exceptional achievements and lasting contributions."

The MDaudit platform empowers healthcare organizations to minimize billing risks and maximize revenue with advanced augmented intelligence and AI-powered tools. By quickly analyzing vast amounts of data, it continuously monitors coding, billing, and payment processes, while making insights accessible to teams and automating key workflows. Through powerful benchmarking, it uncovers missed charges and denial risks, and retrospective audits help educate staff to prevent future errors that lead to proven, scalable impact-including 15-25% greater revenue retention through enhanced coding and billing accuracy.

Across MDaudit customers, an analysis of more than 5 billion claims and over $150 billion in denials revealed a 35% increase in auditor productivity, 275% more prospective audits, and more than $100 million in retained revenue over a 12-month period. Collectively, the MDaudit platform has mitigated more than $300 million in annual compliance and revenue risks.

"Healthcare finance leaders are navigating unprecedented financial and operational pressures, making the reimagination of revenue integrity via unified, data-driven revenue cycle strategies more critical than ever. MDaudit delivers the real-time intelligence, AI, and automation needed to break down silos and proactively generate revenue and mitigate payment risks across the enterprise," said Ritesh Ramesh, Chief Executive Officer, MDaudit. "We're honored that Modern Healthcare has recognized MDaudit's innovation and RCM influence with this prestigious award."

The complete list of winners can be found in the Jan. 12, 2026, issue of MH magazine, and profiles of all the honorees are available online at ModernHealthcare.com/best-in-business-2025.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions .

About MDaudit

MDaudit is an award-winning AI-enhanced continuous risk monitoring platform and trusted revenue integrity partner to healthcare organizations nationwide. Working in the background, we deliver the insights you need to face the future with confidence. Our sustainable solution enables teams to achieve more with less, driving an efficient and compliant revenue cycle in a rapidly evolving environment. Learn more at www.mdaudit.com.

