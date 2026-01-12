SecurityBridge, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions for SAP, today announced the appointment of Jesper Zerlang as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. Zerlang transitions from his role as Chairman of the Board, a position he has held for the past 12 months, as the company enters its next phase of international expansion, backed by funds advised by BU Bregal Unternehmerkapital (BU).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260112824449/en/

Jesper Zerlang appointed Chief Executive Officer, SecurityBridge

SecurityBridge protects SAP environments for large enterprises by reducing cyber risk across mission-critical SAP landscapes. The company is trusted by global customers to safeguard systems that power core operations, financial processes, supply chains, and digital transformation programs.

"SecurityBridge is uniquely positioned at the intersection of cybersecurity and SAP a domain I know deeply and care about profoundly," said Jesper Zerlang,CEO of SecurityBridge. "Over the past year, as Chairman, I have seen firsthand the strength of the team, the technology, and the outcomes we deliver for customers. With BU's support and a clear ambition to scale internationally, I am excited to step into the CEO role to accelerate global impact while raising the bar on trust and customer outcomes."

Leadership Transition and Founder Roles

SecurityBridge founders Christoph Nagy and Ivan Mans will transition out of their day-to-day operational roles as CEO andCTO, respectively. They will remain strategically central to the business in pivotal roles focused on product evangelismandhigh-impact, customer-driveninitiatives,leveraging their SAP engineering depth, credibility, and long-term product vision.

"SecurityBridge has grown into a remarkable company with a strong foundation and a clear mission," said Nagy, Co-Founder of SecurityBridge. "This transition strengthens the company's ability to scale globally while allowing us to focus where we create the greatest value for customers: product leadership, innovation, and engagement with the SAP ecosystem."

"We are fully supportive of this exciting transition and look forward to contributing in roles that amplify our technical focus and customer impact. SecurityBridge's opportunity ahead is significant, and this step positions the company strongly for the next stage," added Ivan Mans, Co-Founder of SecurityBridge.

About SecurityBridge (SB)

SecurityBridge is the leading provider of a comprehensive, SAP-native cybersecurity platform, trusted by organizations worldwide to safeguard their most critical business systems. Our platform seamlessly integrates real-time threat monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities directly into the SAP environment, empowering organizations to protect their data's integrity, confidentiality, and availability with minimal manual effort. With a proven track record, including a stellar customer success rating and over 8,000 SAP systems secured globally, SecurityBridge stands out for its ability to accurately provide a 360° view of the SAP security posture, ease of use, rapid implementation, and transparent licensing. We are committed to innovation, transparency, and customer-centricity, ensuring businesses can confidently navigate the evolving landscape of SAP security threats.

For more information, visit www.securitybridge.com

About BU Bregal Unternehmerkapital

BU Bregal Unternehmerkapital ("BU") is a leading investment firm with offices in Zug, Munich, Milan, and London. With more than €7bn Assets under Management (AUM), BU is the largest mid-cap investor headquartered in the DACH region. The funds advised by BU invest in mid-sized companies based in Germany, Switzerland, Italy, and Austria. With the mission to be the partner of choice for entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses, BU seeks to partner with market leaders and "hidden champions" with strong management teams and breakout potential. Since its founding in 2015, the funds advised by BU have invested in more than 150 companies with almost 32,000 employees. Thereby, more than 11,000 jobs have been created. BU supports entrepreneurs and families as a strategic partner to develop, internationalize, and digitize their businesses, while helping them generate sustainable value on a responsible basis with the next generation in mind.

For more information, please visit www.bu-partners.ch/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260112824449/en/

Contacts:

Email: press@securitybridge.com

Phone number: +49 (841) 93914840