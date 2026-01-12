Anzeige
Montag, 12.01.2026
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
ADNOC CEO Al Jaber tops 2026 ICIS Top 40 Power Players

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS has unveiled its 2026 ICIS Top 40 Power Players, a global ranking of the leading CEOs and senior executives driving the greatest positive impact in their companies and the chemical industry.

ICIS Logo

The ICIS Top 40 Power Players ranking in the 9 January 2026 issue of ICIS Chemical Business is available for download here.

ADNOC CEO Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber has been selected as #1 in the listing for 2026, followed by SABIC CEO Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh at #2 and Dow CEO Jim Fitterling at #3.

Al Jaber was also the 2025 ICIS CEO of the Year. The senior executives in the ICIS Top 40 Power Players will select the 2026 ICIS CEO of the Year in a vote later in the year.

"Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber is making moves that will transform the global chemical industry with the creation of Borouge Group International and the acquisition of polyurethanes producer Covestro," said Joseph Chang, global editor of ICIS Chemical Business.

"The upcoming merger between Abu Dhabi-based Borouge, Austria-based Borealis and Canada-based NOVA Chemicals to create Borouge Group International will launch a powerhouse in global polyolefins," he added.

The ICIS Top 40 Power Players are selected by the global ICIS editorial team for demonstrating excellence and vision in one or more of the following areas: Projects, Profitability/Shareholder Value, Advocacy, Mergers & Acquisitions/Portfolio Management, Innovation and ESG (environmental, social, governance).

About ICIS

ICIS - Independent Commodity Intelligence Services - helps businesses mitigate risk, improve productivity, and capitalize on new opportunities. We make some of the world's most important markets more trusted and predictable by providing meaningful data and thought leadership that drive better, more strategic decisions. Our global presence ensures companies around the world have the targeted intelligence they need to make thousands of mission-critical decisions across energy, petrochemical and fertilizer supply chains every day. Working with our customers, we shape tomorrow by connecting markets and optimizing the world's valuable resources.? With a global team of more than 800 experts, ICIS has employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tokyo and Perth.

ICIS is part of RELX, a FTSE20 company.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and territories and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £57bn, €66bn, $77bn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619935/5712329/ICIS_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adnoc-ceo-al-jaber-tops-2026-icis-top-40-power-players-302658562.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
