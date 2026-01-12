Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A4150J | ISIN: US90177C2008 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
12.01.26 | 15:30
1,720 US-Dollar
-12,24 % -0,240
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TWIN VEE POWERCATS CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TWIN VEE POWERCATS CO 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
12.01.2026 15:26 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Twin Vee PowerCats Launches New Year Savings Event as Fed Rate Moves Improve Buying Climate

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced the launch of its New Year Savings Event, a limited-time incentive program running from January 12 through February 13, 2026.

"With consumer demand picking up and field inventory at reduced levels, Twin Vee is launching the New Year Savings Event to help drive demand and support new boat sales across the Twin Vee lineup," remarked Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "And while we work to further reduce field inventory with this promotion, our goals in 2026 remain focused on the recruitment of new dealer partners in key untapped markets and bringing new models to the marketplace."

During the event, customers who purchase any new Twin Vee boat will be eligible to receive cash rebates of up to $25,000, depending on the model. Specifically, the program offers tiered rebates across the Company's lineup:

  • 400 GFX2: $25,000 Rebate

  • 340 GFX: $15,000 Rebate

  • 280 GFX2: $10,000 Rebate

  • 260 GFX2 / 260 STX: $6,000 Rebate

  • 240 GFX2 / 240 STX: $3,000 Rebate

After purchasing their new Twin Vee boat, customers simply complete their registration and rebate submission through the Twin Vee Customer Portal. Once verified, the rebate is paid directly to the customer.

Interested buyers can explore the full program details and rebate tiers at https://twinvee.com/new-year-savings-event/.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats under the Twin Vee and Bahama Boats brands, designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." Bahama Boats is an iconic luxury brand long celebrated for its unmatched craftsmanship, timeless aesthetic, and dedication to producing some of the finest offshore fishing vessels.

The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years.

Learn more at twinvee.com and bahamaboatworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding anticipated trends in consumer demand and field inventory, maintaining and growing Twin Vee's customer base and dealer network, and developing and bringing new boat models to the marketplace.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, continued customer demand, the Company's ability to continue to expand its customer base, dealer network, and develop and bring new boat models to the marketplace, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda
investor@twinvee.com

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/twin-vee-powercats-launches-new-year-savings-event-as-fed-rate-mov-1126289

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.