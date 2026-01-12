Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Twin Vee PowerCats Launches New Year Savings Event as Fed Rate Moves Improve Buying Climate

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced the launch of its New Year Savings Event, a limited-time incentive program running from January 12 through February 13, 2026.

"With consumer demand picking up and field inventory at reduced levels, Twin Vee is launching the New Year Savings Event to help drive demand and support new boat sales across the Twin Vee lineup," remarked Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "And while we work to further reduce field inventory with this promotion, our goals in 2026 remain focused on the recruitment of new dealer partners in key untapped markets and bringing new models to the marketplace."

During the event, customers who purchase any new Twin Vee boat will be eligible to receive cash rebates of up to $25,000, depending on the model. Specifically, the program offers tiered rebates across the Company's lineup:

400 GFX2: $25,000 Rebate

340 GFX: $15,000 Rebate

280 GFX2: $10,000 Rebate

260 GFX2 / 260 STX: $6,000 Rebate

240 GFX2 / 240 STX: $3,000 Rebate

After purchasing their new Twin Vee boat, customers simply complete their registration and rebate submission through the Twin Vee Customer Portal. Once verified, the rebate is paid directly to the customer.

Interested buyers can explore the full program details and rebate tiers at https://twinvee.com/new-year-savings-event/.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats under the Twin Vee and Bahama Boats brands, designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." Bahama Boats is an iconic luxury brand long celebrated for its unmatched craftsmanship, timeless aesthetic, and dedication to producing some of the finest offshore fishing vessels.

The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years.

Learn more at twinvee.com and bahamaboatworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding anticipated trends in consumer demand and field inventory, maintaining and growing Twin Vee's customer base and dealer network, and developing and bringing new boat models to the marketplace.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, continued customer demand, the Company's ability to continue to expand its customer base, dealer network, and develop and bring new boat models to the marketplace, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

